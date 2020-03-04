(Monday was Dr. Seuss’ birthday. So, with encouragement from my wife, The World’s Greatest Kindergarten Teacher, I have tried to write a gardening column as the good doctor himself would have done it. This was adapted from “The Places You’ll Go” with my most heartfelt apologies to Dr. Seuss and all his fans.)
Time for the garden,
Today is your day.
You’re off to get dirty!
You’re off and away!
You have plants on your mind.
You have empty spots in your beds.
You can steer yourself
any direction you choose.
You know what you know, you have read all the books
You are the one to decide what will go where.
You think of the garden shops
Plan your day with short hops
To look for the veggies and flowers with flair.
You’ll look up and down the rows. Look them over with care.
About some you will say, “I don’t want that one there.”
With your head full of plants and your shoes full of feet,
you’re too smart to plant plants that when planted won’t grow.
And you may not find any
you’ll want to put in.
In that case, of course,
you’ll head straight across town.
There’s more plants to choose from
in another nursery’s flowery air.
Maybe more choices for those flowers with flair.
No worry for the things can happen
and frequently do to plants in the ground
for those as fussy as you.
You’ll be on your way home!
You’ll be seeing great sights!
You’ll dream of tall plants
that soar will to high heights.
Your garden will grow as you tend it with care
You’ll pass all the neighbors and your yard will be a star.
Wherever you garden, you’ll be best of the best.
Whatever you plant, you will top all the rest.
Except when you don’t.
Because, sometimes, you won’t.
I’m sorry to say so
but, sadly, it’s true
that aphids and fungi
can happen to you.
But that’s not for you!
Somehow you’ll escape
all that stress and frustration
You’ll find the right balance
to return your yard growing.
And will you succeed?
Yes! You will, indeed!
(that almost always is guaranteed.)
So...
be it your okra, petunia or kale
or squash, pimento or begonias so hale.
Your flowers are daisies!
Today is your day!
Your garden is waiting.
So ... get on your way!
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
