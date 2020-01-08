In Virginia, it is illegal to feed the deer from September through about mid-January.
I guess I am in violation since I seem to be feeding these ruminants for most of the year. They seem to be particularly fond of my encore azaleas, knockout roses and camellias.
They also have a taste for white fringetree, euonymus, Japanese maple, lilac and pretty much any annual plants I use for beautification and vegetables.
And hosta? Forget about that plant. They have prevented me from ever trying that plant again.
There are a few plants they usually leave alone. Usually.
My red buckeye tree has never been touched nor have my Hershey azaleas and yucca cacti. They will only occasionally nibble on my hellebores, forsythias and crepe myrtles. There are several other landscape plants that are listed as deer resistant, but resistant is not the same as deer proof. When deer get hungry enough they will browse on almost any plant to fill their empty stomachs. A good example is the attractive bed of prickly pear cactus I had started. They ate them up. I wonder how long those little spines stayed inside their mouths?
Even if they do not feed on the plants, they have other ways to annoy us. I planted a corkscrew willow two years ago and was looking forward to watching it grow and develop those characteristic contorted branches. The deer seemed to have no interest in the tree until late in the fall when a buck found it to be just right for polishing his antlers. Same for a forsythia I have been pruning and training for a few years. A buck “horned” it and mauled it so badly I cut it to the ground last week.
There is some hope in the battle against wildlife. Companies are researching new ways to repel or otherwise discourage the critters from being such a nuisance. Many of these new methods have been tested and have been found to either work or not work. So before trying something new, spend some time looking at product reviews and research results. In general, anything I see advertised on TV I hold suspect. I’ll let somebody else try it before I invest my own hard earned cash.
One method that has consistently proven effective is using a repellant that has rotten (or putrefied) eggs as its active ingredient. There are recipes available for those do-it-yourself gardeners who have the time.
I am a little on the lazy side. I buy ready-to-use repellants and have had good success for several years. I usually buy two different ones and alternate between them so the deer do not grow accustomed to the smell. During the growing season I treat once every two weeks, and that seems to be working so far.
Another product I have hear that provides good results is a fertilizer called Milorganite. This fertilizer is made from composted human waste (sludge) and is safe to use around landscape plants but it is not recommended for use on vegetables, fruit trees or other edible plants.
Another effective product I have started using is a systemic repellant. Systemic means that it enters the plant and then spreads throughout all of the plant: leaves, fruit and everything. The active ingredient is capsaicin which is extracted from very hot chili peppers. It makes the plant parts taste very bitter, so it is not recommended to use on something you plan to eat. I treat once in the spring and again in late July or early August by incorporating the product into the soil where the plant’s roots can absorb it. This stuff can be difficult to find but I have been able to get in on-line from a company called Repellex.
As for the bucks polishing their antlers on my trees and shrubs I have not found anything to stop that from happening. Physical barriers such as good strong fences around the bottom 4 feet of the plant are the only effective method I have found so far.
On the upside, I get to see a lot of deer in my yard. One buck this winter must have had 14 points or more in his rack. A beautiful creature.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.