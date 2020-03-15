I needed to find my core. I didn’t even know exactly what a core involved or if I had one, but apparently it was important.
I thought it had something to do with exercise and you were supposed to strengthen it. But first I needed to figure out where in the world it was.
I had been trying to exercise more. My doctor had asked me if I exercised during the same conversation about doubling the dosage of my blood pressure medicine.
“I ... I try to. I walk,” I said.
So I decided to try harder. I figured walking is good for you, even your core. I started walking at the mall during the cold weather. That was fun, although I had to learn to leave my purse in the car, or it quickly became very expensive exercise.
“If that dress is still in the store window my third time around, I will just go check it out,” I thought.
I have a Silver Sneakers membership to the YMCA and started going there last year, but just didn’t last long. I always felt like my exercise clothes weren’t as cute as everyone else’s. Maybe a few more trips walking around the mall could solve that.
Then I decided to record everything on TV that was yoga and start doing yoga. I think I had heard at one point that yoga did something with your core and was anxious to learn about it.
When I had about 10 recordings of “Namaste Yoga,” I opened one. It was in some language I did not recognize. I think it might have been telling me where exactly my core was, but I couldn’t understand it. I deleted them all and remained corelessly clueless. Perhaps.
So then two weeks ago the class of little girls I teach on Wednesday nights decided they wanted to exercise. I put the younger co-teacher in charge of that night, although I did wear my unimpressive exercise clothes to the event and found a place in the back.
We worked through stretching and I did pretty well.
Then we did some yoga and I tried. I really tried.
“Will you trade places with me?” one little girl on the front row asked.
“Nope,” I huffed and puffed. “You’re doing fine up there.” Something was being challenged and I began to believe it was my core.
The last third of the class was real exercising and the young woman teaching us said we needed to strengthen our core. She sort of pointed to her stomach. I had a revelation that maybe I had lost my core having seven babies.
We did jumping jacks, lunges, sit-ups and squats. I gave it the old college try and laughingly said I wouldn’t be able to move the next day.
I was wrong.
I wasn’t able to move for the next four days. My thighs were screaming in agony, and I think the pain in my abdomen identified the location of my core.
But I had a core! Even after seven pregnancies, I had a core. A poor excuse of one, but a core nevertheless. And every part of it hurt.
We couldn’t even have a fire the next three cold days because I couldn’t get up and down the stairs to put wood on it when David wasn’t there. I couldn’t get in or out of the recliner. Or walk at the mall. Or turn over in bed.
I had to resort to the massive amounts of acetaminophen and ibuprofen I used when I got a huge tooth pulled last year.
I eventually returned to my pain-free self and to walking around the mall.
My two daughters exercise enthusiastically every day and tell me how good it feels. I enthusiastically bake good sourdough bread.
I pushed my core to the back of my mind again. I had found it, used it and abused it, and was content to let it just remain silent and weak.
I’m not going to pull it out unless it promises not to hurt me.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
