A new method of planting ball and burlap and container grown trees was introduced about 20 years ago.
It requires more initial work from the gardener at planting time, but it has shown some positive benefits.
This “new” method has been gaining steam for the past few years as more planters implement it. The most definitive phrase for this new procedure that I have heard is, “You plant the roots, not the root ball.”
It may seem like a simple procedure until you actually try it. But it is the best way to correct circling roots and to be certain the roots start growing in the right direction from the day the tree is planted. This method is simply described as removing all the soil from the root ball before you plant.
Large ball and burlap — also known as B&B — trees and shrubs are pretty straight forward. In many cases you can just take a garden hose and wash the roots until they are clean of soil. Container-grown plants can be a much greater challenge since they are likely to be root-bound the day you buy them.
When plants are grown in a container the roots will start growing outward from the main trunk as they should. But their root space is restricted by the size of the container they are in. When the roots reach the container walls they do not stop growing. A healthy plant will have roots that grow continually to search for water and nutrients in the soil. So, when the roots hit a barrier they will turn and look for a way around.
In a container, the roots will begin to circle and there will soon be a mass of roots on the outside of the ball of soil that has adopted the shape of the container. It is very rare to find container-grown plants that are not root-bound to some extent.
In the past we have simply dropped B&B trees into the planting hole that was excavated about the same height as the root ball. For example: If the root ball is 18 inches tall we dig the hole 16 to 18 inches deep and twice as wide as the root ball. The burlap is either removed before the tree is placed into the hole or it is dropped to the bottom of the hole and then covered with soil when the hole is filled. Burlap in the bottom of the hole is not a problem since the new roots will grow outward, there will be no taproot.
B&B trees can be root-washed to remove all of the soil before planting. It is a good idea to wait until after the roots are clean before excavating the planting hole. In most cases the hole will not need to be nearly as deep as the original root ball. The height of the root ball in most cases is entirely dependent on the machine, called a mechanical tree spade, that dug the tree at the nursery. Most of these machines go down 18 to 24 inches.
After the roots are clean and the hole is dug the tree can be placed in the hole at the correct dept and the roots can be spaced out evenly and physically pointed so they will grow away from the trunk. This will ensure a much more effective root system that will find nutrients more efficiently and make the whole tree more windfirm. The correct depth can be found by locating where the top of the soil was on the trunk before the roots were cleaned, plant the tree so this point on the trunk is about even with the soil when the hole is backfilled. A lot of good trees are killed when they are planted too deep.
Using this method requires the tree be staked up for the first growing season. But remember to take of the stakes and cables or ropes or wires the next time the leaves turn color and fall off.
Using this method with container grown trees and shrubs requires us to be much more aggressive. Use a mattock, shovel or some other tool to remove as much soil as possible. This can be hard work and it will also remove a lot of the small masses of fine roots in the root ball. Don’t worry, they will grow back. The main thing to do is to clean off the larger, primary roots and point them in the right direction before the hole is filled.
A lot of research has gone into this method and the results consistently show excellent results. Healthier trees that are less likely to uproot in a storm.
If you want to try this new planting method I recommend that you start with a small tree or shrub so you can get a good feel for the practice.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com. (Note to J.: I’m glad I could help with advice on tree pruning.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.