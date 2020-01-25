No pussy-footing around it: The Virginia Museum of Natural History has an exhibit you can really sink your claws into.
“Wild About Cats” opened Saturday during the Ice Age Festival.
“Cats are the most highly evolved mammalian predator on earth today,” the museum’s promotional materials state. “All cats are well-equipped to stalk, catch and kill other animals, even animals larger than themselves.”
Several display areas with real, taxidermy-mounted cats are set up around the exhibit room. All of the stuffed cats had been donated to the museum through the years, said Nancy Moncrief, VMNH’s curator of Mammalogy, most commonly by families of big game hunters.
The cats are grouped by the continents on which they live. Settings were created with props as well as fabric backgrounds printed by Solid Stone Fabrics, Moncrief said.
“People are going to be able to get closer to our mounts than in most museums,” she said.
Depending on how you classify them, there are from 37 to 39 kinds of cats alive today, Moncrief said.
The term “big cat” refers to the five living members of the genus Panthera: snow leopard, leopard, jaguar, lion and tiger, she said, referring to a poster by Jessie Jordan near the exhibit’s entry. Of those 37 to 39 kinds of cats, one is the Domestic Cat — Felix catus, which live in people’s homes as pets.
Cats are solitary animals, “mostly trying to keep themselves concealed from what they’re after,” Moncrief sa.
The cheetah is different: It is “one of the few pursuit predators,” she said.
The ocelot also defies the reputation of cats’ solitary existence, because ocelots tend to live in pairs, according to an interactive game at the exhibit.
Another game has various types of prey animals — blue wildebeest, capybara, tapir, cottontail and more — on magnets, which you move to the bobcat, jaguar or lion shown on a world map, to match predator to prey. An answer key lets you know if you were right.
That display and the other posters and display boards and graphics were created for the exhibit by exhibits and publications manager Jessica Davenport. The text on them was written by Moncrief.
The display boards give information about cats ranging from how their bodies work to where they are located, present and past.
For example, “Teeth and Claws: Deadly Weapons” shows how cats have very long, pointed canine teeth – and gaps behind them, so nothing gets in the way of their sinking their teeth deep into prey.
Their teeth are made for stabbing, holding and shearing, Moncrief said.
Measurements on the floor and walls allow you to compare how far and high cats can jump — such as 18 feet high and 40 feet long for a cougar.
Another display shows life-sized 3D paw formations of three kinds of cats. Bernard Means of Virginia Commonwealth University created those files on New College Institute’s 3D printer.
One interactive display features a touch-activated computer screen that shows the location and information about various cats, as well as plays recordings of their sounds. They include the purrs of jaguars and cheetahs, the screams of a puma and the meows of a leopard cat.
History of species
Cats are on all the continents except Antarctica and Australia, Moncrief said. “The evidence is cats evolved in central or south Asia,” which is where the oldest fossils are found.
Only bobcats are in Virginia now, display information states. The last native cougars in Virginia probably died in the late 1800s, and the cougar was extinct in most of eastern North American (except southern Florida) by the 1930s.
American cheetahs, saber-toothed cats, jaguars and bobcats all lived in Virginia about 1 million years ago, according to the display board. Some 300,000 years ago, American lions and cougars first appeared on the continent.
Featured fossils
The exhibit features 1-million-year-old fossils of American cheetahs and jaguars, on loan from the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History.
Adam Pritchard, who came on as VMNH’s assistant curator of paleontology in August, was working on post-doctoral studies at the Smithsonian “when we were putting this exhibit together,” Moncrief, and he made the connections to get the loan of the fossils.
Pritchard arranged the bones in the fossils display and created the display board with life-sized silhouettes of the two cats, indicating where the bones would have fit into their bodies.
“It’s life-sized and accurate,” he said, and helps put the fossils in context of the animal.
“It’s not only amazing to have the two big cat species living together,” he said, “but to have them living together where we are standing now.”
The exhibit will be open through at least spring 2021.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.