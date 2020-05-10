At the beginning of stay-at-home restrictions, I said in a column that one thing a confined person shouldn’t do is cut his or her own hair or the hair of anyone confined in the home.
I jokingly said that David might wind up looking like the hippie he aspired to be in junior high school.
Then he started actually looking like one, his gray hair curling out from the back of his yardwork cap and the tops of his ears disappearing under ragged locks.
I looked for a haircutting kit at Walmart, but apparently everyone else in town had beat me there. The whole top shelf where the kits were kept was empty with an out-of-stock note.
I told David that if I trimmed his hair, he was fully aware I had never gone to any kind of hairstylist training and I didn’t know what I was doing and I wasn’t responsible for the outcome and I didn’t have any good haircutting scissors.
I have long dull scissors, cheap dull scissors, scrapbooking squiggly scissors, fabric shears and a big bag of plastic-handled kindergarten scissors.
I delayed using any of those as David’s hair continued to grow.
I texted my hairstylist and asked him if he would come to the house. Unfortunately, he didn’t answer because he could easily have demanded quite a bit of money and we would have paid it. But waiting for an answer bought me time.
I checked back at Walmart and, lo and behold, there was one haircutting kit sitting all by itself on the shelf. I had to make a decision.
Since there was only one of them I took it as a sign from God that I was supposed to buy it. If I didn’t, I was ignoring God, something I try not to do. That logic also worked the other day on the last carton of Fudge Tracks ice cream in the freezer section.
I bought the kit for $35, too much I thought. I took it home and put it on the counter for David and me to look at while I waited for my hairstylist to save me.
One of my daughters, who is meticulous about everything, would have watched several videos about cutting hair and taken an online class before proceeding. I did read the instructions and watch almost a whole video but gave up before the end. That proved to be a bad decision.
Then last Friday I took the kit into the living room where David was and spread everything out. A bazillion clippers reposed in a plastic bag. I held a pair of dull scissors in my hand.
“Once I cut open this bag, we can’t go back,” I said.
“Cut it,” he said.
I repeated my mantra about not having any idea of how to cut hair and my insistence that I would not be held responsible for any unforeseen outcome. He agreed again.
“And this cost $35,” I said. “I won’t be able to return it if I cut this bag.” It’s not that I mind spending money, but I don’t like spending money on something as uninteresting and potentially dangerous to a relationship as this haircutting kit could be.
“Cut it,” he said.
So I did, and we went out to the deck to do the deed.
The back of the hair went really well. I was surprised. I started on the sides, which was a little trickier. My goal was for David to still have two intact ears when we finished, and he did.
Then I cut the top, which was where I started to zone out on the video. I was supposed to even up rows of hair with something, but I didn’t really see the hair I was supposed to even it up with. But I labored on.
“I think it looks pretty good,” I said as I finished. “Go look in a mirror and see what you think. The back looks really good.”
He went in and came back a few minutes later.
“It looks a little bushy right here,” he said, indicating a spot on the right in front of his unscathed ear.
“I’ll trim it up,” I said in that moment where pride goeth before a downfall.
I hadn’t watched the end of the video or I wouldn’t have trimmed quite so vigorously.
“Whoops,” I said. “I took too much off.”
“I thought I felt the clippers on skin,” he said.
The session ended immediately, but David was a good sport. I’m not sure if he’ll get in my barber’s deck chair again, but maybe he can last until the real barber shop re-opens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.