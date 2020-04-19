Quick! What are the first three memories that come to mind about your childhood experiences with your family?
For most of us, the first memories are of good times, such as a fun trip, or just things we did together as a family. With this in mind, think about each of those top three memories. What was it that solidified that memory in your mind?
One of my most memorable childhood experiences is about the year we took the train from Nevada to Central California to visit our relatives. We were poor as poor could be, but because my dad worked for the Southern Pacific Railway, he arranged for my mom, myself and my sister to travel for free on the train. For me it was a wondrous experience. We could sit in the dome car and look out of the windows to see the sky and the passing scenery.
When evening came, a pullman came to let down the beds in our cabin, so that we had a place to sleep. We ate in the dining car. All of these things were amazing experiences for a little boy growing up poor in the desert.
It seems to me the things that make the deepest impressions upon our memory are those which we did, rather than just things we saw or that were said. If this is true, then as parents it’s important that we do things with our children that will make really good and valuable memories for them.
Once my dad and I took our pickup up an almost impassable dirt road that skirted the edge of a mountain. Out the driver’s window was the side of the mountain, like a wall. Out my side window was sky, an open view to another mountain across the valley, and a drop off from the road, straight down at least 600 feet.
I remember big boulders buried in the road, with the rocks rising many inches above the road. Dad put the truck in “granny gear,” so it would crawl over the rocks, occasionally leaning as the driver’s side wheel rose onto the rock.
I was afraid our truck would tip over and crash down the mountain. Yet when we got to the lake, which was at almost 11,000 feet above sea-level, it was amazingly serene and beautiful. We were the only people there. We slept on a mattress in the back of the truck and caught trout in the lake.
The stars were incredibly bright as we looked up; it seemed like you could reach out and touch them. It was very cold at night, even though it was summer, but the sheer beauty and majesty of the lake, mountains and stars made it so obvious that God was there, in a very tangible way.
In Ecclesiastes 12:1 (CSB), we are told to: “‘So remember your Creator in the days of your youth: Before the days of adversity come, and the years approach when you will say, ‘I have no delight in them.’”
As you plan things to do with your family, why not incorporate God into the planning?
Childhood memories which incorporate God’s presence last for a lifetime. Consider taking your family to visit the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., or Noah’s Ark or other high quality attractions that will help make a memory of God in your children’s lives. Or plan a family week at a Christian camp that will impart the reality of God into your lives, as you worship together as a family.
Another way to make memories is to start a family evening when you and the kids turn off all electronic devices and do something together, like reading aloud. “The Chronicles of Narnia” is a great one to read out loud, with different family members reading different characters or throwing in British accents. Laugh, get silly and have a great time.
Read aloud some of the great stories of the Bible, such as David and Goliath or stories of Jesus. Then, talk about it afterward highlighting the Biblical values revealed in the stories.
By incorporating God and his values into your children’s lives, you are fortifying them for the tough times they will encounter in life. We need to plant memories of God into their lives while they are young, so God can resurface to help them when times get tough later in life.
Taking time to create memories of God and our lives together is a great investment! Enjoy making memories together!
Jordan is an award-winning writer and pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn. Email him at szent.edward@gmail.com.
