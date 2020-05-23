Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA.. ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL... CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG THE ROANOKE RIVER FROM ALTAVISTA DOWNSTREAM TO RANDOLPH. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG THE DAN RIVER AT DANVILLE, AND MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG THE DAN RIVER AT PACES AND SOUTH BOSTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY LATE THIS EVENING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 03PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.8 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...FLOOD WATER BEGINS TO AFFECT THE DANVILLE UTILITIES COMPLEX AND THE PUBLIC WORKS COMPLEX, * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 25.3 FEET ON APR 25 2017. &&