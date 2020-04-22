We are past the third weekend in April. This means that the chance of a frost or below freezing temperatures are negligible.
But given the weather patterns we have been having, that may or may not hold true. I had sleet at my house last Wednesday. Some plants, especially vegetables, may grow better if we wait a couple weeks until the soil warms up some more.
One question I get fairly often is “Are there some very low-maintenance flowers I can plant?”
Before I retired, I liked low-maintenance bedding plants because I did not have a lot of time to dedicate to their care. For working people who have extra time now, there is a combination of plants and gardening practices that will help accomplish that low-maintenance objective. But remember, these are low-maintenance and not no-maintenance. The only no-maintenance plants I know of are made of plastic.
Before we talk about plants, let’s talk about the garden itself. How big it is will determine how many plants you will need. Has the soil been tested? If not, you will need to guess as to how much lime is needed, if any at all. Is this a container garden with potting soil? Lime may not be needed. How much sunlight does the garden get every day? Less than 4 hours is considered partial shade, 4 to 6 hours is partial sun and more than 6 hours is mostly considered full sun. Mid-afternoon sun gives better quality light than morning or evening sun. Sunlight determines which plants will grow there.
The soil needs to be properly prepared before planting can take place. Weed control measures can be installed before or after planting to reduce this maintenance chore. Since we are mostly at home at the present we have time to do these things correctly and completely. (I know there are essential workers who must go to work and I promise that I have the greatest respect for these people as should we all).
Dig and loosen the soil to a depth of 8 inches or more. This will allow for easier planting and for more effective air and water penetration into the soil while the plants are growing. If the soil is mostly clay, a clay/sand mixture or if it has been a couple years since the soil has been amended, then that should also be done. A bag of topsoil (not potting soil, the bag will say topsoil) and a bag of compost for each 5x5 foot area will improve the structure of the soil in a way that is favorable to plants. The compost and topsoil are both organic amendments that provide a food source for the microscopic organisms that break down nutrients for the plants to use. Finish by applying a slow release plant food that feeds for 3 to 4 months to the soil surface following the container directions.
Weeds can be mostly avoided in a low-maintenance garden. Use a weed barrier fabric.
Lay it down on the soil then cut small slits where you can insert the plants into the soil. Where sheets of fabric come together, make sure they overlap by a couple inches or more. Another option preferred by many gardeners is to plant the flowers without the fabric then lay down newspapers about three pages thick. In either case, two will be necessary to cover the fabric or the newspapers with about 2 or 3 inches of mulch to hold the weed barrier in place and to be more attractive. At the end of the summer the fabric will need to be removed but the newspaper can be tilled right into the soil.
OK, now the plants. In full shade to partial shade, impatiens planted about 4 to 6 inches apart are about the best choice. In partial shade to full sun, begonias on an 8- to 12-inch spacing are easy to grow. In full sun, annual vinca on a 4- to 6- inch spacing is a good choice. These flowers will only need to be watered as needed throughout the summer and will continue to bloom right up to frost in most cases. There are other flowers such as marigolds and petunias that are easy to grow, but they will need to have the dead flower heads pinched off every few days to keep the flowers coming. Foliage plants such as coleus can add an attractive splash of color with regular water in dry weather. In all of these cases, if deer or other wildlife is a problem you can use a rotten-egg based repellent once ever 2 weeks to deter the critters.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.