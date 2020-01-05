My confession of the day is that I don’t really know what Bluetooth is or what good having it would do me in my life. I know when I ask any question in my children’s cars about how something works, the answer seems to be “Bluetooth.”
I’m not even sure why autocorrect keeps putting a capital “B” on the word. It must be important to warrant a capital letter.
And I do know that I turn off the Bluetooth function on my phone and have done just fine without it.
But I did come across an instruction manual for something to do with this mysterious Bluetooth while cleaning up Christmas. Bluetooth was mentioned a lot in the little manual. Grammarian that I am, I wonder if I should pluralize “Bluetooth” to “Blueteeth” when there are a lot of them mentioned, but autocorrect seems to be silent on the subject.
Let it be known I tried to do the right thing grammatically.
So I decided once and for all to look up what Bluetooth is. It turned out to be interesting with a big dose of baffling.
Here is what I found. (And I must confess I don’t remember which of the many websites I looked at that these words come from. They all said basically the same incomprehensible jargon.)
The first sentence said that two devices needing to form a connection must agree on two levels.
“Hey,” I said to David sitting nearby me, watching some sports. “Bluetooth is sort of like marriage. Two things needing to agree.”
He looked at me quizzically.
“Bluetooth. I looked up what Bluetooth is and it’s two devices trying to agree,” I said. "It sounds like marriage."
Judging by his expression, we obviously weren’t agreeing on the importance of this conversation.
“The devices need to send information to each other,” I read. “Marriage again! The need to communicate.” There was that quizzical look again. “The need to communicate. You know — like you know what I am talking about.” I didn’t add “And give me what I want.”
I didn’t really understand the next two sentences — something about radio signals and GHzs. Then there was some blah, blah, blah about being on a protocol level, but I’ve never really needed protocol in my life much. Obviously my life is pretty simple since I’m living without Bluetooth just fine.
But part of the next sentence seemed familiar again. It was something about a master/slave architecture, which was explained as one device controlling the other device.
“It’s marriage again!” I said to David. “One person is the master and one is the slave.”
Now I’ve watched enough Criminal Minds to know that evil exists, but I was thinking more of what I had said to David before our houseful of company arrived: “This will all go better if you just do what I ask you to do.”
And he did. I don’t know how many trips he made up and down the basement stairs and into the garage to put food in and out of the garage refrigerator. Of course, if he hadn’t told me so many stories about the bats and snakes he has found in our garage, I would be more willing to go into there at night.
Then there are always the folding tables to be brought up and down, as well as chairs. And two weeks before it had been the same procedure with the Christmas decoration tubs. Regardless, I had him jumping. Like a Bluetooth maybe.
I actually think I could make a fortune doing a Christmas exercise video. I could be the pretty young girl in the exercise tights and David could demonstrate going up and down stairs carrying the same tubs and crockpots full of soup all day long.
We rehearsed during Christmas, sans the youth angle and the exercise tights.
Well, that ended my education of Bluetooth. I didn’t even try to understand or talk to David about small packages of divided data that these devices send back and forth. I did get flowers on New Year’s Day for our anniversary, so maybe that package part is like marriage too.
The last time we bought a new-ish car my requirements were that the car have a CD player (“No one listens to CDs anymore, Mommy,” my kids say) and that the headlights turn off by themselves.
The next time I get a new-ish vehicle I will insist it comes with Bluetooth. I don’t really understand it, but everyone seems to think it’s pretty nifty. Sort of like marriage, I guess.
