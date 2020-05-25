Among all my grown children and grandchildren, the parents with jobs are working from home and all of the kids are home from school during this pandemic.
I hear from all of them the challenges of juggling work, or keeping the kids quiet for someone to work, while teaching and entertaining the children, who range from 6 months old to 17 years old.
“I’m going crazy,” they say.
“I know,” I say. “Kids are hard.” Luckily, they seem to have pleasant memories of growing up in a large family, not the tremendous struggle of it. I think those memories are mine! The difficulties are why parenthood is so sanctifying.
But my kids and kids-in-law are also trying to be grateful, reminding themselves that no one has lost a job, everyone has a home and the means to pay the mortgage and no one has gotten sick. They are trying to focus on their blessings, not their problems.
When I think of looking for blessings, I am reminded of walks I take around my yard in the springtime. Spring brings many beautiful flowers, blooming trees and bright, green grass, but it also brings sweet gum ball removal season.
The little prickly balls are one of life’s annoyances, dropping from the trees by the hundreds and lurking throughout the yard until they are laboriously cleaned up.
You see them everywhere in a yard. If they remain until the warm, barefoot days of the summer, stepping on one of them is one of life’s painful experiences.
Sometimes a yard might seem like one huge sweet gum ball graveyard.
Sweet gum balls are a bane in my husband’s life. Until I ordered him a sweet gum ball picker upper and made his life so much easier, he patiently raked and raked and raked up thousands of sweet gum balls every spring.
It used to be that when I walked, all I noticed were the sweet gum balls. Then one day I noticed something else. In the springtime, little spring violets also pop up their heads toward the sunshine, resting quietly beside the dreadful sweet gum balls.
Once you see one violet, you notice that the yard is also full of hundreds of violets. Suddenly, you can’t see anything but violets, and the sweet gum balls seem less threatening.
And that’s what life is like. Once you start looking for violets of blessings instead of the sweet gum balls of challenges and trials, the blessings become easier to see.
In a 2014 talk Dieter F. Uchtdorf, one of the leaders of my church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talked about being grateful in every circumstance:
“Could I suggest that we see gratitude as a disposition, a way of life that stands independent of our current situation? In other words, I’m suggesting that instead of being thankful for things, we focus on being thankful in our circumstances—whatever they may be,” he said.
How can you be grateful in every circumstance, especially when the current circumstances seem to be so difficult, when there are more sweet gum balls than violets?
A hymn we sing entreats us to “Count your many blessings, name them one by one. And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
Probably everyone reading this column lives in America, which, even despite the many challenges facing our nation, is still the most blessed nation in the world. Probably everyone will have enough food to eat this week — maybe even too much! Probably everyone has a family and friends who love them and a roof over their head. Being grateful for such blessings is a good place to start.
Someone named Melody Beattie said, “Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity ... it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.”
So when life seems to be only sweet gum balls, challenge yourself to see the little violets of life, love and even the breath that sustains your life and give thanks to God for it.
The sweet gum balls will then be easier to bear.
