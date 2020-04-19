Under normal circumstances this column would be about looking forward to spring and summer and an end to cabin fever. However, in this time of spreading infection from the coronavirus we are all living in what sometimes feels like an alternate universe. National, state and local resources have been activated in order to assure accurate information is distributed in a timely fashion. Given the abundance of information and speed of our information distribution system (at least in rural areas) this has certainly been a challenge to digest and make sense of. In North Carolina, our children and young adults are at home and receiving their school assignments on their computers. This solution allows them to finish the school year but opens another task for parents to keep track of. Younger children may no longer be in day care and are underfoot also. Now most parents in “non-essential” jobs are at home and sharing space and tasks with the whole family. We are all concerned about the spread of the virus and hit with “facts” and opinions on all sides. What’s a family to do? There are ways to cope and use the time and situation to your advantage, and some of them are listed below. 1. If you don’t already have them, begin having family meetings and hold them on a weekly basis. Post agenda items to be discussed in a prominent place like on the frig. Take turns chairing the meeting and take notes. Agenda items can be on any topic including chores, privacy, TV, computer time, telephone use, helping each other, privacy, etc. 2. Maintain social distancing. The importance of this response cannot be over estimated. This is not the time for hugs and kisses, except, perhaps with your pets. Use verbal and written affirmations instead; phones, tablets and computers are great assets here. 3. Even while maintaining social distancing, take time to notice and compliment family members for who they are as well as what they are doing (or not doing). 4. Use this time to stay in touch with friends, co-workers and relatives using programs like FaceTime or Zoom. 5. Pay attention to touching all surfaces and wipe all surfaces before and after you touch them, including door knobs, inside and out and your phones. The coronovirus can live on some surfaces for several days. We certainly have never before worried about washing our hands after receiving a UPS package, but the virus has now been shown to be able to live on cardboard for several days. 6. Use this time to stay in touch with friends, co-workers and relatives using programs like FaceTime or Zoom. Did you mean to correspond with some distant friends or relatives this past holiday season? Use some of you time now to do just that. 7. Look for all the inside chores that you might have been putting off for a rainy day. Clean closets, sort clothes, paint that room, fix that door, scrub a floor, organize your files, pay your taxes, etc. At least in our 60 year old house, there is always something to be fixed. 8. Download or unearth those books you always meant to read or read a long time ago. Reading is a wonderful social isolating activity. 9. Reconnect with your family memories and share them with each other. “Remember when?” can be shared easily while observing social distancing whether in person or via phone, tablet or computer. 10. Get outside, if possible. We are blessed to live on 16 acres so can be outside with no contact with others, except our dogs. For once we are up to date with Spring clean up and garden preparation chores. Probably the most important thing we can do in this time of uncertainty is accept the current state of affairs, remind ourselves that it is temporary and intentionally look for positives. We are all here, safe and healthy. Although our options are limited we can still appreciate what we have and each other. The McConaheys are relationship coaches who live and work in Pelham, North Carolina. They can be reached at mindfulconnectionscoaching@gmail.com or (336) 388-9964.
Under normal circumstances this column would be about looking forward to spring and summer and an end to cabin fever.
However, in this time of spreading infection from the coronavirus we are all living in what sometimes feels like an alternate universe. National, state and local resources have been activated in order to assure accurate information is distributed in a timely fashion. Given the abundance of information and speed of our information distribution system (at least in rural areas) this has certainly been a challenge to digest and make sense of.
In North Carolina, our children and young adults are at home and receiving their school assignments on their computers. This solution allows them to finish the school year but opens another task for parents to keep track of. Younger children may no longer be in day care and are underfoot also. Now most parents in “non-essential” jobs are at home and sharing space and tasks with the whole family.
We are all concerned about the spread of the virus and hit with “facts” and opinions on all sides. What’s a family to do? There are ways to cope and use the time and situation to your advantage, and some of them are listed below.
1. If you don’t already have them, begin having family meetings and hold them on a weekly basis. Post agenda items to be discussed in a prominent place like on the frig. Take turns chairing the meeting and take notes. Agenda items can be on any topic including chores, privacy, TV, computer time, telephone use, helping each other, privacy, etc.
2. Maintain social distancing. The importance of this response cannot be over estimated. This is not the time for hugs and kisses, except, perhaps with your pets. Use verbal and written affirmations instead; phones, tablets and computers are great assets here.
3. Even while maintaining social distancing, take time to notice and compliment family members for who they are as well as what they are doing (or not doing).
4. Use this time to stay in touch with friends, co-workers and relatives using programs like FaceTime or Zoom.
5. Pay attention to touching all surfaces and wipe all surfaces before and after you touch them, including door knobs, inside and out and your phones. The coronovirus can live on some surfaces for several days. We certainly have never before worried about washing our hands after receiving a UPS package, but the virus has now been shown to be able to live on cardboard for several days.
7. Look for all the inside chores that you might have been putting off for a rainy day. Clean closets, sort clothes, paint that room, fix that door, scrub a floor, organize your files, pay your taxes, etc. At least in our 60 year old house, there is always something to be fixed.
8. Download or unearth those books you always meant to read or read a long time ago. Reading is a wonderful social isolating activity.
9. Reconnect with your family memories and share them with each other. “Remember when?” can be shared easily while observing social distancing whether in person or via phone, tablet or computer.
10. Get outside, if possible. We are blessed to live on 16 acres so can be outside with no contact with others, except our dogs. For once we are up to date with Spring clean up and garden preparation chores.
Probably the most important thing we can do in this time of uncertainty is accept the current state of affairs, remind ourselves that it is temporary and intentionally look for positives. We are all here, safe and healthy. Although our options are limited we can still appreciate what we have and each other.
The McConaheys are relationship coaches who live and work in Pelham, North Carolina. They can be reached at mindfulconnectionscoaching@gmail.com or (336) 388-9964.
