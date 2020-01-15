The holidays are well past and the cold weather should have set in by now, although it seems to be running late this year.
But take heart as you are in Southside Virginia, if you don’t like the weather just wait a little bit and it will turn to something completely different.
By now most of us have put up our Christmas decorations and found places to keep all the presents we received. Every year I ask for gift cards instead of fancy presents so I can use them in the spring to buy plants, seeds, tools and other things I want. A few still want to provide gifts of things I can use and that is mostly OK since I can use these items as intended or repurpose them to something else.
But as of mid-January, I have spent too much time indoors. I need to get out in the garden and freshen up the dirt under my fingernails.
There are some things we can do out in the garden. It gives us a chance for a little solitary time with nature.
Let’s give some attention to the birds. They need water all year long. Whenever the freezing weather does arrive, they will still need water.
There are several options to help the birds in the winter. Each day, place a shallow dish outside where they can find it and fill it with fresh water. You will need to add more water sometimes and you may need to break up or remove the thin layer of ice that forms on the surface.
Another idea is to buy a heated water dish from a pet store. These dishes use very little electricity and will keep the water just warm enough to prevent freezing, but it will not get hot. I discovered this a few years ago when I kept a cat outdoors and provided one of these dishes for her. It was near a bird feeder and the birds made good use of it.
Another bird-like activity is in their birdhouses or nesting boxes. They will be looking to start building their homes in the very near future. Now would be a good time to examine each structure for repairs and give a good cleaning. Do not wait too long to tackle this task as some species of birds will start looking for homes in just a few weeks or less. Winter also is a good time to put out new birdhouses so they will have plenty of time to find them.
I know I have covered this before, but our tools and equipment always seem to need attention. If you didn’t clean your tools last fall, then you should find a nice comfy spot to complete that chore now. A couple hours of work in the dead of winter will provide a reward in the form of capable tools in the spring when you really get busy in the garden. Take some time to use a wire brush to clean the metal surfaces and then use a file to put a good edge on any cutting tools. A thin coat of oil will help prevent rust while the tools are stored until they are needed. Be sure to wash the oil off before using them to avoid damaging and plants.
Wooden parts should be checked for breakage or splinters. Splinters and rough surfaces should be sanded down to keep the tool useable, but broken handles will need to be replaced. Be sure to compare the cost of a new handle to the cost of a new tool and decide which you want to do. I have a couple favorite tools that I have replaced the handles on and spent more than they were worth, but I like them and want to keep using them.
If you have motorized equipment, it doesn’t hurt to start it up and let it run until it reaches normal operating temperature. This keeps the seals in good condition and lets you know if you will need to make any repairs before you need it this summer. I start my electric generator every month to keep it in good running condition. While that is running, I also start my riding lawn mower for the same reason.
Just because it is January there is no reason to stay indoors on a pleasant day.
Enjoy your garden.
Just a note to follow up on the column about deer last week. “DS” from Danville sent the following information on something that may be a good thing to try, “You can use ‘IMUSTGARDEN.com….deer product which is safe for fruits and vegetables also. I have hundreds of hostas and hellebores in my yard and as long as I keep it on them the deer will not touch them.”
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
