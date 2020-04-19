I do believe my husband, David, and I are at last achieving the hairstyles we wanted in junior high school. I look like Gidget and he is beginning to look like a hippie.
We were junior high schoolers in the 60s, but neither one of us really rejected mainstream society or ran off to a commune. I didn’t know David then, but he sold newspapers outside his uncle’s pharmacy and loved to watch baseball as he dreamed of being an engineer. Not what one would call “anti-establishment.”
I was an Army brat fighting an eating disorder in a California junior high school full of long-haired, blond California girls who had grown up not far from a beach. I played the violin in a screeching orchestra and had a crush on a boy in our Latin Club.
Et adorabit eum. (“I adored him” in Latin.)
Oh, and I loved the Monkees.
So I’m thinking David probably envied the hippies their freedom and their long hair. Actually, I don’t even know if there were hippies in West Virginia. Let’s assume there were and David saw them on the street corner as they played tambourines. He ran his hand through his crew cut and yearned to leave the newsstand to join them.
I envied Gidget her cute little flip — she was probably the popular one in the Latin Club — but I could never achieve that hairstyle.
One side always flipped and one side always went under. Even if I slept with my hair rolled in orange juice cans or in those uncomfortable prickly rollers, it just didn’t work.
Wikipedia said that electric rollers and straighteners were invented back then, but this girl didn’t have any. I was married before I had a little blow dryer I bought at a yard sale. In our house, a hair dryer in junior high meant turning the hose of the vacuum cleaner around and hunching over it in the living room floor.
Now David and I are finding our hairstyle dreams are coming true. With no barber shops open, his hair is getting longer and longer and he’s looking more and more like a gray-haired rock and roll musician. All’s that’s lacking is the elastic rubber band to pull it into a pony tail. I have those in a drawer someplace for granddaughters.
And without hair salons open, my hair is doing a cute little Gidget flip. One side stills wants to be a little straighter, and I don’t know how that side has kept its memory from junior high. It’s doing better than I am with memory.
But I can blow dry, curl it or straighten it with all the implements I have at my disposal now, and it will still do exactly what it wants to five minutes later. I am truly channeling Gidget.
I went to Walmart this morning and had planned on buying a hair trimmer kit to attack David’s hair, but, you guessed it, that shelf was totally empty with an “out of stock” sign on it. I guess we’re not the only ones needing to restyles the hairstyles of youth.
So here we are, staring at each other and watching our hair grow. I don’t need anything from the hardware stores that are essential and open, but the salons are all closed. I guess if I get desperate enough I can buy some garden shears and chop off our hair.
My column two weeks ago suggested that while quarantined, you should never cut your own hair, but that was two weeks and 2 inches ago.
Or maybe I should just pretend to be a junior high schooler again. “The Monkees” shows are available on some channel or app, the complete Gidget DVD collection is available on Amazon, I have some Pop-Tarts (first made in 1964) and maybe I can dig up some old issues of Tiger Beat magazine.
But how will I ever keep David from hitchhiking out to California to join a commune or march in a peace rally? At his age, he’d probably prefer a sit-in and would be easy to catch.
And why would he ever leave Gidget? She’s so cute.
