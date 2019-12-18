By now, most of us have our Christmas trees up and decorated.
There are more artificial trees being used these days, but there are still a lot of people who prefer using a real tree for the holiday centerpiece. The smell of a fresh evergreen tree has been part of our homes in December for centuries, unless someone is allergic to the tree in which case an artificial will have to do.
Decorating with evergreens is a tradition that goes back for centuries. The Romans, Celts, Druids, Norse and Germanic peoples have always used green boughs to show hope for the coming spring during winter solstice celebrations. Bringing a whole tree inside for the holiday is most likely a later practice to celebrate Christmas.
It is important to bear mind that the Christmas trees we use today do not grow into their perfect shape naturally. With only one exception, it takes years to produce a perfect Christmas tree. That one exception is the eastern redcedar tree. It has a wonderful smell and its natural shape is just right to hold plenty of ornaments. After decorating a cedar, you can relax and admire the tree while you soak your hands in warm water to relieve the discomfort of about a thousand small paper-like cuts. Those cedar needles are sharp.
The other trees require a lot of work to look the way they do. The $50 you spent is well justified. Christmas tree growers, like almost any other farmer, get one chance a year to turn a profit and pay the bills. He is taking a big risk by staying in this sort of business.
It takes about 5 to 10 years to produce a crop of trees. That is a long time to carry the expenses of growing the trees. In 2008, the economy faltered, money was tight and many trees went unsold after they were cut because fewer people could afford to buy them. In the spring of 2009, the growers planted fewer trees because they had less money and they didn’t want to risk another bad year. Now, 10 years later, there are fewer Christmas trees available to buy. Many lots in larger cities have already sold out. This is due to the bad year the growers had in 2008.
The growers do not simply plant the trees and walk away. The first year and throughout the life of the trees, the grower must mow around the trees to keep the weeds down. Thick weed growth can smother small trees and crowd out the lower branches of the trees reducing value. Starting in the second year the grower must start pruning the trees to make certain they grow with thick branches and are in the proper shape.
Each year, as the trees grow larger, it takes more time to prune the trees. When the trees average 5-feet tall it can take two people a day or more to prune an acre of Christmas trees. The work must be done at the right time of the growing season or the trees can be permanently damaged. There’s about a two or three week window in early summer. Imagine how many skilled people it takes to prune the trees on a 100-acre tree farm and how much it costs to pay that labor force.
The farmer assumes the risks of insects and diseases killing his trees as well as damage from deer and other animals. About 80% to 90% of the trees originally planted actually make it to harvest. Once the trees are cut from the stump, they cannot be put back so they must be sold. The trees left on the lots on Christmas represent lost income. Many growers wholesale trees to other people, so they don’t make as much money from the sale but they have a more reliable source of income.
Some growers improve their chances by offering trees with the roots still attached and viable. These living trees can, and should, be taken outside and planted promptly after Christmas, by mid-January at the latest. Keep the root ball moist while it is inside to keep the tree alive. When you plant the tree, dig the hole no deeper than the height of the root ball and twice as wide. Either remove the burlap wrapping or drop it to the bottom of the hole after the tree is in place. Pack the soil tight around the roots and water well. During the first summer, water regularly to help the tree establish a new root system.
Have a merry Christmas and enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
