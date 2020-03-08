What follows is a treatise on the evolution of communicating with grandchildren through the years. It begins in the Dark Ages of communication, back in the 50s and 60s, during which I was the grandchild.
Basically, communicating with long-distance grandparents was taking pencil to paper and licking a stamp, all of which are just too much trouble to do now. I guess the post office still sells stamps.
When I was an Army brat growing up all over the world, we regularly left our grandparents for two to three years at a time. We spent three years in Hawaii and three years in Germany, during which time we didn’t speak to my grandparents a single time over the phone. It was just too expensive.
Every week we looked forward to getting a letter from my grandmother in her sprawling handwriting and less often a letter from my grandfather with his elegant Thomas Jeffersonian handwriting. We dutifully wrote back.
When we got a typewriter I laboriously typed out a letter to my grandparents, telling them we had just seen the movie “The Sins of Katie Elder” with John Wayne. Luckily, my mother caught it and changed “Sins” to “Sons.”
Now I talk to flame-breathing dragons.
But wait. A lot happened to communication in between. Long-distance phone calls got cheaper by the time I was married at a very young age. That meant there were highly anticipated weekly phone calls on Sunday afternoons. Calls during the week meant emergencies, so you didn’t want to get those.
Then there were long distance phone plans, with calls with my family becoming more frequent. The advent of unlimited long-distance phone calls was as hard to believe as paying $500 or more for a phone now. Five hundred dollars for a phone?!
Then texting. I sent my first texts back in 2008, and I haven’t progressed much since then. I remain the Worst. Texter. Ever. I texted my sister the other night to remind her to lick her doors.
Then Skyping came along and, oh my goodness, I got to see my grandchildren who live so far away.
Now everyone uses something different, and I have to remember who Skypes, who Messenger video calls or who Google Duos. As long as they call, I can adjust.
And enter the flaming dragons. The grandchildren discovered the different faces possible by tapping on the phone screen. Suddenly I am speaking to a dragon with flames coming out of his mouth or a bunny with twitchy ears or a person with a derby hat and handlebar mustache.
It’s OK for a few minutes, but then I start asking, “Let me talk to Daddy again. Daddy. Where is Daddy?” Sometimes I scream for the parents: “Come save me! Where are you? Come back and wrench the phone from the hands of this dragon.”
By that time the kids have taken the phone into another room and I am yelling in the wind.
“Open your mouth, Grandma, and catch the doughnuts,” they say. I try, but I am the Worst. Doughnut. Catcher. Ever.
A 2-year-old grandson starts screaming “Faces, faces, faces” as soon as his mom, my daughter, connects with me. I try to call during naptime now.
If you have a long-distance grandchild, you know what I am talking about.
But I am so grateful for all the ways of talking to my children and grandchildren.
I asked my mother the other day how in the world she ever took us away from our grandparents for three years at a time with no phone calls.
“I would really be upset if my children did that,” I said.
Dutiful Army wife that she was, she shrugged her shoulders and said, “It was just so expensive.”
Maybe if I had been able to turn into a fire-breathing dragon and catch doughnuts with my mouth it would have been worth it.
