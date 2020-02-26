If this is Wednesday it must be raining, right?
I don’t know since I am writing this a week in advance while watching the snow we got last week. But for the past few weeks, we seem to be in a pattern where it rains every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
But take heart gardeners, we have arrived at the end of February. This is a month I have never trusted. Sure, it has been warmer than usual and there hasn’t been much snow. But my experiences with this month over the past 66 years have shown just how quickly it can change from pleasant and sunny to bitter cold with deep snow. So I never take February for granted.
Any plans I make for working outside in the garden are tentative and I always have a back-up plan to do something indoors when things do change.
March starts next week. In about two or three weeks the weather should be more consistent and predictable. We still should not take too many chances since we can get frosty mornings until the latter part of April. But there are plenty of tasks we can tackle in March if we are of a mind to do so.
The soils are too cold for our summer annuals and vegetables, but the cold weather crops should be happy for the next six weeks or so. My hellebores have had a wonderful winter.
We can prepare for the summer season by starting seeds indoors. It takes two weeks for most summer annuals and vegetables to germinate. It may not look like much is happening, but below ground the seeds are waking up from their long sleep. After they germinate there will be some initial growth that looks like a couple of rounded leaves. These leaves look nothing like what you are expecting. They are temporary and will collect sunshine to get the rest of the plant growing. Over the next two to four weeks the plants will begin to grow and produce the leaves you are looking for.
One question I often hear is “When should I put these seedlings into the garden?” You need three things to be in place before transplanting the seedlings. First, you need to be past all danger of frost, usually around April 19 but it may be earlier with the milder temperatures we have been enjoying. Second, each plant will need to have at least three mature leaves developed on the stems. This does not include those rounded seed leaves that showed up first. Finally, the soil needs to be warm enough for the plants; 50 degrees or more is better.
I usually transplant my annual flowers at the end of April and my vegetables about a week or so into May. That seems to work out about right.
Let’s go back to starting the seeds indoors. Remember quality in, quality out. So start with a good potting soil mixture. I like to use one with some fertilizer already in the mix. It does not take very much. A small bag will produce enough plants for a very large garden. Plant the seeds shallow. The seed package will tell how deep to plant, but that is to sow directly into the garden. When you start them indoors don’t go as deep, maybe half.
You should keep the soil moist — not soaking wet but evenly moist — until you are ready to transplant. The container you use can be anything. A baking pan will work pretty good if it is about 3-inches deep. Keep the tray warm — above 50 degrees but 65 is better — and keep the soil from drying out by keeping it out of the wind. More than 80 degrees is mostly too hot and can harm the tender seedlings.
Another question I get a lot regards using peat pots. These can be found already in a cup shape or in pellets that expand when they get wet. The question is, “Should I take the seedling out of the peat pot or should I just plant the whole thing.” Well, the directions usually say to plant the whole pot, it should rot away and allow the seedlings roots to grow into the surrounding soil. I am a firm believer that nothing should go into the planting hole but roots and soil. I don’t have any research to back this up, but I consistently get better results when I remove the peat pot. You cannot do that if you use the pellets but you can remove that thin outer membrane that holds everything together.
Spring is coming so we can start looking forward to getting outside into the garden and shaking off those winter blahs.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.