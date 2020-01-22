In spite of the warm weather we had until this week, I can tell we are still in the middle of winter.
My hellebores have started blooming, right on time. They always bloom in mid-January and they always seem to usher in some colder weather. But it starts me thinking about what I will be doing in my garden this summer. Getting a few seed catalogues in the mail also contributes to that.
If you are sitting inside thinking about a garden, you might as well do some advance planning. While the weather is bad it is a good time to make lists and draw diagrams. I don’t do the diagrams as much as I used to. I have been gardening the same plot for about 30 years so I know how everything will lay out. I allow a three-year rotation and plant the same vegetables every year in the same numbers so I know what space they will occupy and what each particular section of the garden will need.
I always try something new each year so I usually need to do some advance planning for that.
A couple years ago I decided to try growing chard but I did not plan far enough in advance this crop. As a result I planted it too late and got very poor results. Last year I planned the garden early so I could include chard by planting it at the right time and the results were much better — you could say they were downright tasty. For those who are curious, the chard needs to be seeded directly into the garden around late March or very early April before the soil heats up too much, and it will produce all summer. It will regrow if it is cut about 2 inches above the ground. Good planning gives better results.
Giving some thought into the garden now can help make a lot of decisions you will need later. For example, how many plants will you need or how many will the garden hold? There is a lot of good information out there on this topic, but there’s also a lot of deceptive or erroneous information. For this area I would try to find and stick to advice from either Virginia Tech, Virginia State, North Carolina A&T or NC State. These universities have cooperative extension departments that are constantly doing research to improve food crop production. Their research is unbiased and does not lean toward any popular notions that may be a current fad among gardening groups.
A good guide to choose is the “Vegetable Planting Guide and Recommended Planting Dates” published by Virginia Cooperative Extension (Publication No. 426-331). This guide starts by giving the average first and last frost dates for the three topographic regions of Virginia along with the average number of growing days (the number of days between the last and first frosts.)
The second page has a chart that helps to determine when to plant various crops. The chart seems to be difficult, perhaps daunting, at first. However, if you spend a little time trying to cipher out how to use, it’ll make sense in a short time. After a while you can fill in your dates on the chart and have a permanent record of when to plant each vegetable in your garden.
The last page of the guide gives the spacing between plants and between rows for most vegetables. This will help to determine how many to plant and how much space each plant will occupy in the garden. Asparagus, for example, takes a significant amount of space — 18 inches between plants and 4 to 6 feet between rows.
When trying something new, get an early start to be sure you have correct information. I didn’t do that the first time with the chard and had to do it over again the next year. A lot of the seed catalogues have good information but it is often rather compressed and too generic to give you exactly what you need to know. I guess printing costs determine how much information they can include.
We used to keep garden encyclopedias handy to provide more accurate information on the plants we were trying but with the internet we can find what we need much faster. The problem is that there is too much misinformation out there as well. So when you surf the web for information on a plant, you should stick to websites with addresses that end in “.edu” or “.gov” or sites that you personally know consistently provide reliable information.
If you do draw a diagram of what your garden is supposed to look like it may be best to keep it simple and use a pencil so you can make changes later. When I drew these plans I start by using graph paper so I could accurately measure each part of the garden. As time went on I just started using scrap paper and drawing circles for each crop, “Tomatoes go here, squash goes here, etc.” Now I just go out and plant the same number of each one but in a different part of the garden each year.
Now that I am retired I have more time to go outside and think about what I want to do differently. Maybe this year I’ll add another raised bed and grow more vegetables. I have been wanting to grow bush-type green beans but there hasn’t been enough room in the past. I guess I’ll grab some paper and draw out what I have in mind.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
