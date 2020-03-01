Well, David and I, along with my daughter Jenny’s family, avoided the coronavirus, 20-foot swells in the Atlantic Ocean and car trouble traveling I-95 to and from Miami while on a cruise last week.
It was fun, full of good food I didn’t have to cook, a bed I didn’t have to make, two books I read within one week, a pretty ocean and lovely beaches.
Cruises are also good places to get to know your family better or remember what you love (or don’t) about them.
For instance, we know that my 13-year-old grandson, Tyler, will come to the breakfast table with a plate stacked full of wonderfully crisp and abundantly stacked bacon, two or three boxes of Fruit Loops and several cartons of chocolate milk.
It is his cruise tradition of Foods Forbidden at Home. He can actually eat bacon at home, but not a pound of it at a time.
Having cruised with them before, we knew this. Some things don’t change.
In that same vein, I realized that the eternal difficulty of communication between the sexes doesn’t change either, even in the middle of the ocean.
Jenny got some muesli for breakfast one morning and was enjoying it when the waiter overheard me say that I might go get some. (After I finished my waffle with strawberries and whipped cream and my chocolate donut and my pound of bacon.)
“I will get it for you,” the waiter said.
Used to being the one providing the eats, I said, “That’s OK. I can go get it.”
“No, no, madam, I will get it,” he said.
I was thrilled. I knew he was getting paid to be nice to me, but I would take it.
I turned to David and said, “I have a manservant. He’s waiting on me.”
David nodded and smiled. If he had any apprehensions about such behavior being expected after we got home, he did a good job of hiding them.
My manservant returned to the table and handed over my plastic cup of, no, not muesli, but yogurt with granola.
“Thank you so much,” I said, accepting it graciously.
“You are welcome. Do you want anything else?” my manservant asked.
I said no, and he left to find someone else’s dining dreams to fulfill.
“This is yogurt and granola, no muesli. My manservant didn’t listen to me,” I said to David.
“He listened. You just didn’t express your needs clearly,” David replied, taking a stand on behalf of the collective guilt of manhood.
“I said, ‘I want muesli’ and he didn’t bring me muesli,’” I said. “I couldn’t have been clearer. He didn’t listen or understand. Even with oats, men and women cannot communicate.”
It was a standoff. I went back to my chocolate doughnut. The waitress had known I needed a chocolate doughnut and practically forced one on me. A woman, she knew without my even asking what I needed.
So then, some things never change, not even on cruises. But then you learn new things about people who have known and loved for years.
For instance, I knew Jenny loves cruises and is an excellent cook, so I told her at dinner one night she needed to become a chef on a cruise ship.
“No,” she said. “I want to be the master captain of the ship. I want my own cruise ship.”
“OK,” I said. “You know that might take years.” We had just learned it had taken the master of our cruise ship 21 years to get his own ship.
“And I want horses,” she said. I had no idea Jenny likes horses. We live next to two horses, and she has never expressed a desire to have one.
She added, “And if I’m the master of the ship, I can bring my horse onboard.”
I immediately saw problems with that idea, but maybe if you are the master of the ship, you can do it.
“Why don’t you just get a miniature Shetland pony and put it in our neighbor’s pasture?” I suggested.
She’s a logical, by-the-book CPA, for heaven’s sakes. Where was this coming from? We were actually one of the few families onboard not drinking the whole time, so it wasn’t the alcohol speaking.
“I can do it,” she said.
“OK. Then hire me as the head of the dining room,” I said.
Apparently that is our plan going forth.
I already know one thing I’ll do as the dining room boss. I will teach the waiters the difference between muesli and yogurt with granola.
I’ll feed the granola to the horse.
