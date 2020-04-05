I am giving advice this week on how to live peacefully with your spouse when you are staying home with him or her all day, every day.
I realize that parents with a house full of kids think that sounds ideal, but let’s just say that everyone wants what they don’t have. I actually think it sounds more fun to have a house full of kids. (With the option of sending them home at the end of a fun-filled day.)
I heard a story a few years ago during a worldwide conference of my church by Dieter Uchtdorf, an excellent speaker and overall great man who often says how much he loves his wife, Harriet. But the story bespeaks truth, which was actually the subject of the talk during which he offered the story.
It is the story of a couple who had been married peacefully and happily for 60 years. They had no secrets between them, except for a box the wife wouldn’t let her husband open. After decades passed, he picked up the box and asked if he could finally know what it contained.
The wife consented, and he opened it to find two small knitted doilies and $25,000. He asked what this meant and she said her mother had told her that whenever she was unhappy with him, she should knit a small doily and then talk things over with him. So she had.
He was moved to tears that there were only two doilies and, feeling good about himself, he took her hand and said, “That explains the doilies, but what about the $25,000?”
She smiled sweetly and said, “That’s the money I got from selling all the doilies I’ve knitted over the years.”
And this couple hadn’t even been sheltered-in-place or quarantined together while a virus ravaged the world. Goodness knows how much money this patient wife could have made if they had!
So I’ve come up with a couple of ideas to help couples cope. I asked David for some ideas and he had trouble coming up with any, which I will take as a testimony to my patience and kindness as a wife. I take credit whenever I can. Bless my humble heart.
First of all, take turns cleaning up the kitchen. David is really good about doing that, and if I forget to unload the dishwasher, which I seem to do every morning, he will unload it too. He never remembers where the Corningware goes, but that’s OK. It’s only been in the same place for eight years since my daughter, Mary Susan, rearranged my cupboards. But I can put the Corningware away.
Of course, taking turns in the kitchen only works if David loads the dishwasher the correct way, my way, the only way. It will all fall apart if he starts putting the big plates on the right and the little plates on the left. But so far, so good.
It also helps to have different spheres of interest. David loves the outside, even in the heat and humidity of summer. My love of the outdoors flourishes within a range of 63 to 72.5 degrees with imperceptible humidity. Otherwise, I reign inside and we get along.
I would no more rev up the lawn mower than he would decide to cook dinner unless I was sick. And then it’s only grilled cheese, and then he’d better use the frying pan with the black imprint of the grilled cheese sandwiches on it where he burned sandwiches about two years ago.
Now I’m beginning to feel guilty. I just asked him for more ideas of how we can come out of this crisis still happily married, or even married. I said I probably know the things I do that annoy him — worry about every dollar spent, complain about the dripping water in the kitchen, bug him about cleaning out the garage — and he had the audacity to start to offer an idea.
“You keep asking me about column ideas,” he said with a laugh.
Whew. He must be clueless about how annoying I can be, so much so that I even annoy myself.
I guess we’re doing OK. At this moment, he is outside, probably picking up sweet gum balls or digging up dandelions —the seasons are overlapping. And I am at my computer writing. The dishwasher is unloaded.
This column turned out less threatening to our marriage than I originally thought. I’m sure there are more ideas, but I will not dredge them up.
I do want to clean out the garage, though, and this seems like a perfect-temperature day to do it. Dare I suggest it to him?
