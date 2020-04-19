CHATHAM
Walking through Pittsylvania County’s town seat, along Danville’s Millionaire’s Row and through field after field adorned with rustic tobacco barns, it’s not hard to find history in the Southside.
While some historic structures ultimately met their fate to natural disasters, fires and abandonment, many still thrive in the region today.
“I know that a lot of what we have around here date from the 1870s to the early 1900s,” said Katie Mitchell, assistant branch manager at the Pittsylvania County Historical Society. “There are a few from the real early 1800s and earlier.”
Mitchell explained that after the Civil War, the newly unified country faced a Reconstruction period. Many of the homes in the South were destroyed because of the war; some needed a few fixes here and there while others were either rebuilt or constructed for the first time.
A few decades later, an economic boom hit the region. With industries like Dan River Inc., Bassett Furniture Industries and owners of railroad and oil companies moving into town, employees and employers both sought housing options.
Mill and factory workers often moved into smaller homes closer to their job sites. Business owners had no problem flaunting their wealth and prosperity with large mansions in particularly prestigious parts of town where they built bigger and grander homes beside other moguls of the day.
“The owners of the oil companies and railroads, they’re the ones who owned the big, nice houses. They’re the ones that lived on Millionaire’s Row,” Mitchell said. “It started booming right before the Great Depression-era.”
When the stock market crashed in October 1929, so did the nation’s housing market. Many of the manor houses went with it as more practical, smaller scale structures came from the Depression-era, World War II-era and beyond.
Several of the region’s old houses are still used as homes. Others, like the Sutherlin Mansion, have new life breathed into them.
The mansion located at 975 Main St. in Danville once belonged to Maj. William T. Sutherlin, a prominent citizen and wartime quartermaster. Built in 1858, the structure famously held the title of the Last Capital of the Confederacy for one week in April 1865 following the fall of Richmond. Now, the former home is an arts and history museum.
There’s also life springing up in Danville businesses that are transforming former tobacco warehouses into eateries and storefronts.
Looking around the region, there are a plethora of examples of “use to be’s” that are receiving renovations and remodels instead of removal. In Chatham, some historic properties give visitors a chance to live in the past while enjoying all of the modern amenities.
Situated adjacent to Carter Bank and Trust in Chatham, there’s a little cabin that sits back behind a historic yellow home at 146 South Main St. The log structure predates the 1905 home on the same lot, but records don’t exist as to just how far back the cabin dates.
Owned by husband and wife Robert and Jordan Kee, who also run Happy Tails Rescue, Kee’s Kabin has been in business for the past 90 years as an area retreat.
The cabin began its venture as a nightly stay option for couples during the 1930s, at a time when the nation faced extreme financial hardships due to the Great Depression. When locals married in the Depression era, they’d visit the small cabin for their honeymoon.
When the Kees moved to the area in 2002 and purchased the house and cabin a year later, they kept up with the tradition of offering the smaller home to overnight guests. Nowadays, people visit Kee’s Kabin for many different reasons.
“Our guests usually come from out of town. Sometimes it’s to visit local people, you know, where they’ve moved away but still have family and friends still living here. They come back to visit for holidays,” Robert said. “We have a lot of people who come for Chatham Hall and Hargrave [Military Academy] events.”
Robert noted that the cabin still welcomes honeymooners as it did nine decades ago. Other reasons people visit include nearby hunting opportunities and family reunions. The Kees have even had people spend the night in advance of court dates at the nearby Chatham courthouse, built in 1853.
Walking into the cabin, Robert reminds guests to duck — the original wooden door is barely over 5 feet tall. Once inside, visitors are transported back in time to an open concept cabin featuring one antique turned wood twin bed and a 1920s queen-sized brass bed, which belonged to Robert’s great aunt Pearl.
The antique furnishings mix into modern amenities including a kitchen, modern electrical work and lighting.
When the lights go off, that’s when Kee’s Kabin shines the brightest.
“It’s well back from the road, about 300 feet. Our guests talk about how quiet it is. They say it’s the best night’s sleep they’ve had in years,” Robert said.
Just up the road, there’s another bed and breakfast that welcomes guests in Chatham. Located at 332 North Main St., La Chaumière — which translates from French as thatched roof cottage — was built between 1893 and 1895. However, it wasn’t originally a home.
The building served as a mercantile with large windows in the front showing off the store’s merchandise.
In the 1920s, property owners attached an outdoor kitchen and shed to the cottage, which then served as the building’s kitchen and bathroom.
In 1939, the property switched hands in an auction, which included a home next to the store. Mary Lee Black, the current owner along with husband, Bill, was the granddaughter of the man who purchased the pair in 1939. In the 1950s, Mary Lee lived with her mother and father in an added back bedroom in the cottage while her parents built a home on the same street.
“The cottage was rental property from then until 1998 when I inherited it from my father,” Mary Lee said. “Bill and I did restoration work and furnished it with family items, pictures, et cetera. We decided to open as a B&B in 2000 and have been operating since then.”
Over the past 20 years, the couple has welcomed guests from all over the country — and even some from around the world.
“We have guests who have family members at Chatham Hall and Hargrave Military Academy. We also have many guests who are visiting family members in the area or doing genealogical research because the Pittsylvania County records have never been lost to fire. We have guests who come for races in Martinsville and Danville,” Mary Lee said. “We also have people whom we have met while traveling who come to stay and see this area of Virginia. Many guests are repeats and it is so nice to be able to keep up with them.”
Finding new uses for older properties not only keeps historic structures maintained, but it also gives history an opportunity to live on.
“There’s family history attached,” Mitchell said. “People come to us for help with researching and genealogy. I hate when we have to say, ‘Your great-great grandfather was born in this house, but it’s no longer there. It’s a K-Mart now.’ It’s really disappointing.”
For those faced with inheriting an older property, but know little about proper maintenance of a historic structure, bringing it back to life — and back up to code — can seem like a daunting task. However, there are resources available.
“You have to be really careful of lead paint and asbestos. For some things, you do have to call the hazard people,” Mitchell said. “Some stuff can be just as easy as researching old buildings.”
People with historic houses don’t have to be HGTV stars to turn an old structure into a modern home. Add a new beige couch and a pop of color with an accent rug over some original hardwood floors from the 1920s and it’s a hit. Besides, nothing quite beats the character of an older home.
“There’s just something about that charm and draw,” Mitchell said.
