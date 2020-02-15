(Editor’s note: February is heart health month)
After a long day, it’s easy to go home, put your feet up and grab the remote.
This may help you unwind, but it won’t do your heart any favors. In fact, if you’re like most Americans, it’s enhancing an already sedentary lifestyle, which can increase your risk for several health problems, including heart disease.
So tonight, instead of snuggling into the couch, try incorporating some physical activity into your evening routine first.
- Take an after-dinner walk
- Sit on the floor and stretch during your favorite show
- Set a goal to do 100 jumping jacks, 25 push-ups, 25 lunges and 50 sit-ups.
- Dust off the X-Box or Wii for 30 minutes of dancing, bowling, tennis or another interactive game
- Play Twister or charades with the family
- Do squats while you brush your teeth
The great thing is that exercise doesn’t have to be “work.”
It comes in all shapes and sizes and can be done from the comfort of your own home.
Zagol is a cardiologist with Sovah Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.