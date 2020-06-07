I will strive for truth and humility in this column, while admitting that life sometimes varnishes the past with a gentler patina that might have originally been present. Like most columns, I will be honest with my faults while striving to come out as the hero in the end.
One of my sons called the other day and shared with me the struggles he and his wife were having with both of them working from home while caring for a lively almost 5-year-old son and an 8-month-old daughter.
Another daughter has five under the age of 10 home to educate, feed and entertain. One daughter-in-law has 3-year-old triplets and two older daughters home from school. And one daughter has two teenagers roaming the homestead; a son has four teens. That’s not all of them either, but enough to make my point.
After listing all the difficulties of balancing work and child care in an enclosed space, the son on the phone said, “Kids are a hassle!” He said it as if announcing the incredible discovery of an inhabited planet beyond Pluto.
I agreed calmly (and heroically) with him as my psyche, heart, mind and might were inwardly shouting, “You are telling ME that kids are a hassle?! I raised you and that wasn’t too easy. Plus six other kids, one of them with multiple handicaps. And you’re telling ME that kids are a hassle?”
I have an answer I use when presented with such revelations about children: “That’s why parenthood is so sanctifying.” I don’t want to agree that my grandchildren are a hassle, so I choose words that acknowledge the difficulty and yet elevate the situation to something perhaps inspiring. At least, I see it that way through the me-as-a-hero perspective.
As I thought about the conversation later, I decided I must have made motherhood look really easy when I was down in the trenches going through it. I consciously used the battlefield term “trenches.”
It was hard. Motherhood still is, even though the challenges are less physical and more emotional. A dear woman at church used to tell me in her slow, Southern drawl when I was struggling to keep seven kids reverent that “Susan, when your children are young, they step on your toes, and when they are old, they step on your heart.”
I thought at the time, “Katherine, what a foolish old woman you are. Nothing can be harder than this.” I have repented of that thought many times since.
Luckily, my kids seem to remember their childhood as fun. Of course, every grown child has a memory of when I failed as a mother — those haunt me too — and delights to tell those stories to the laughter of all. They don’t always remember, however, how hard it was to keep everyone fed, the laundry done (35 loads one week I counted), papers signed for school and groceries in the pantry with four ravenous sons, yada, yada, yada.
Apparently, again, I made it look easy. Was I a liar or a hero? I’ll choose hero and put myself in the company of countless other mothers through the ages who have done the same.
I remember getting the younger kids in bed and collapsing in exhaustion when my daughter, who went to two National Spelling Bees, appeared magically with her spelling book for me to test her spelling late into the night.
I remember running all over the county picking up kids from school, practices, meetings and friends’ homes. One day they came home, except for the youngest son, Brady.
“Where is Brady?” I asked.
“He didn’t get on the bus,” several said. (Could they have alerted the bus driver about the missing brother?)
I then remembered he had chess club after school and I had been supposed to pick him up. I raced to the school. Thank you to the teacher who stayed with him until his crazy, forgetful mother finally came to get him.
One daughter-in-law told me her husband says he stayed in the pool all day long in the summer, only taking breaks to eat. Sounds simple and fun, huh? But having a mob of children descend upon the kitchen, starving from hours of swimming, day after day, week after week, was hard. No wonder I make such good cookies now. Practice makes perfect.
Ahhh, the memories. As my husband always says when hearing tales of my struggles, “You survived.”
I did. Thankfully, the kids seem to remember I did it pretty well, even if I failed on occasion. And they can forget those times any time they want to.
In raising children, the days seem like years and the years seem like days as you look back.
Kids are a hassle, but they make you a hero.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.