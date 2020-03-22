On Feb. 25, the Danville Optimist Club welcomed Brooks Powell III and Jesse Tate as guest speakers.
Their topic was the G. Brooks Powell Jr. Police Community Engagement Fund. It was created in memory of his lifetime support of the Danville Police Department, and the love of community.
The fund was established to provide money for the police department’s programs of community and youth engagement and outreach. This would help to provide money to offer events to the residents of the community and to engage youth with a fun, positive and friendly atmosphere with police officers.
Powell was known to remind people “The police are our friends. They aren’t out to get us, they are here to help us.”
Tate, who represents the Battleground Restaurant Group, played an instrumental part in getting the fund off the ground. He led off with a reception at Kickback Jack’s in Danville and the first large donation to the fund.
— Special to the Register & Bee
