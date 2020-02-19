(Editor's note: February is American Heart Month.)
As a parent, there are a number of great reasons to get your kids to think of their health as a priority. And there are a number of great ways to help them do that, including regular physical activity.
Creating a more active family lifestyle can be done anytime, anywhere. Family walks after dinner, weekend excursions like hiking or skiing, a trip to the local pool, a game of pick-up basketball — these are all inexpensive and easy ways to get you and your kids moving together. If you’re looking for a goal to stay motivated, consider finding a local 5K and fun run that you and your family can train for together. Whatever you choose, the bottom line is to get up and get moving.
Besides instilling the importance of regular physical activity to your kids, joining in the fun as a parent serves as a great example to your kids and allows you the opportunity to bond with them more.
Your heart and their hearts will thank you.
