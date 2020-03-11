This quote has been credited to the great writer Mark Twain: “He was a very inferior farmer when he first began, but a prolonged and unflinching assault upon his agricultural difficulties has had its effect at last and he is now fast rising from affluence to poverty.” — “Rev. Henry Ward Beecher’s Farm,” published in “A Curious Dream.”
Funny how some things never change.
Gardeners, like farmers, seem determined to squander their wealth on their desire to “work the land.” We are always on the lookout for the latest in new equipment that will make our gardens or our lawns the, “envy of the neighborhood.”
It is even better that we are also finding new things that make the gardener’s life so much easier. So we can create this neighborhood envy with very little sweat on a hot summer’s day. I’m sure you have all seen the ads on TV or in magazines expounding how simple and productive gardening can be.
We have a wide selection of things we can spend our dollars on for lawn care or for gardening. There is a great temptation to spend on things that appear to be great in the ads. This can be the latest in plants, plant foods or tools. Most of us also have a limited budget, so we need to stay within so that we don’t spend over $20 for each tomato we grow in the garden.
I deal with the budget constraints by dividing my purchases into groups. The first group of purchases is most often the only thing I actually spend my own money on. This includes the things that I must have for the coming growing season — not the things that I want, only what I really need.
So I first make a list I have often developed over the winter so I have time to refine it and to make sure I have left nothing off. The list includes potting soil, plants, seeds, fertilizer, lime, other soil amendments (if needed) and replacements for broken garden tools.
The next group includes the things I want but do not necessarily need. This is limited to things I know will work as advertised and I am confident I am not wasting money on. For example, I use a 100-foot section of garden hose to water my vegetable garden and I need to drag it out, use it and put it away when I am done. I would like to have a good quality hose reel that I can use to make this job easier. We all have things like this we want to get, but after buying everything on the “needed” list we are hesitant to fork over another $40 for something we have always gotten by without. This includes decorative items such as gnomes, frogs, benches and such. Gardeners always have some things we would like to add to our gardens, but we either do want to spend the extra money or we do not have the time to assemble items such as park benches.
Gardeners are always on the lookout for something new and I am no different. And there is so much to choose from.
My TV service at home is provided by a satellite dish with something like 250 channels. At least half of those channels, at any given time, is people trying to sell something. There are regular shopping channels that do not attempt to disguise what they are trying to do and there or the so-called infomercials where somebody buys 30 minutes of air time to demonstrate some new product that will absolutely make our lives easier.
For garden products this is where you hear that “envy of the neighborhood” statement. And you can get a second one free by paying an undisclosed shipping cost. To be honest, many of the products are legitimate and are actually useful. I kept watching ads for a new type of garden hose that would shrink down to a few feet when not in use, it was lightweight and would not kink or bind. I waited until that hose showed up in a local store (for a lot less than offered in the ad) and decided to give it a try. It did work as advertised and I now have two. I just need to remember to use a nozzle or the hose will shrink up on me, and I need to remember that these hoses don’t last as long as a good quality rubber hose. Maybe I’ll get a couple of these instead of that hose reel.
It is OK to try new stuff. It is how we find out what will work. But before I try a new garden product I will put some thought into it. Yes, the advertisement makes it look useful but will it actually work in my garden. I remember once seeing commercials for a “new” type of grass from Canada that was guaranteed to green up in a week or less; it was ryegrass that germinates quickly but dies out in hot weather. I wonder how many people fell for that nonsense. I prefer to hold a new product in my hands and examine it closely for things that might break so it is rare that I buy something I see on TV.
There is no reason we cannot have fun in the garden and include some whimsical ideas. We just need to make sure we do not achieve a high state of poverty along the way.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.