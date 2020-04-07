As I am writing this there are still some retail garden outlets that are open.
Do not wait too long to pick up the things you need for this year’s garden, likewise, do not put your health at risk and do not endanger others. Sometimes a garden my not be all that important. If you do need to go shopping here are a few tips to help reduce the risk of catching the virus. Remember to follow all guidelines from both the U.S. government and the state.
By the way, if the garden centers must close down, there are a few places that sell groceries that also sell a limited amount of garden supplies. This may also be a good time to clean out the garden shed or wherever you store supplies to see if there is anything lurking in the back that will meet your need and prevent a trip to the store.
Before you go, try to find out if the store will be open and if their hours have changed. There’s no sense risking exposure only to find the place closed when you get there.
If you must go shopping you should plan ahead as much as possible. Walk around your property, and look at your garden and flower beds. As you do this you should be writing everything down that you will need. Do not just look at the immediate future, but try to look ahead to June, July and August and anticipate what you will also need. They say this virus will be with us for a while, so plan for that. Now you should sit down and organize everything into a list.
The items in the list should be grouped according to similarities. Plant foods and other amendments should be together. Deer repellents and pesticides should be grouped, but place vegetable transplants and flower transplants separately since they are usually displayed apart from each other. This way, you can limit travel in the garden shop since you can pick up what you need in each part of the store and there will be no need to roam back and forth as you go down the list.
Once you have everything go ahead and make your purchase, load your items into your vehicle and leave. We all enjoy talking to other gardeners and perhaps the store employees, and many of us are feeling a little isolated and deprived right now. Ignore those feeling and get away from other people as soon as possible.
While you are shopping for garden supplies, or groceries for that matter, maintain the social distance we have all been hearing so much about. If the parking lot at the shop seems to be too crowded maybe you can leave and come back later or go someplace else where there are not so many people. Yes, the store owners both want and need the income from sales, but I am pretty sure they do not want to get sick either. The store employees would also prefer to stay healthy so try to engage them as little as possible to reduce the risk of infection.
Wash your hands a lot — every chance you get. If you find some hand sanitizer available do not hesitate to use it. And be sure to cover you mouth with your arm if you sneeze or cough. With all the pollen in the air a lot of people are sneezing and/or coughing and it is not related to the virus, but that is no excuse to potentially put those around us at risk.
After you return home, put everything in a safe place until you are ready to use it. Transplants need to go into the ground promptly or they can be kept for a week or two if they are properly cared for.
As an example, it is too early to plant many summer annuals and vegetables because the soil has not yet warmed up enough. These need to be kept in a well-lit location that is protected from the wind.
Direct sunlight may damage the plants, but they will need some light to power their photosynthesis process.
Keep them well watered, at least once a day, but they may need it more as their roots try to expand within the confines of the small container you bought them in. Protect them from browsing animals. I once lost a couple dozen plants when a deer found its way to where I was keeping them. I probably took no more that 5 minutes to consume my future garden.
Hopefully we will all come through this pandemic and return to our normal lives sooner rather than later. Until then be safe and take all the recommended precautions.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
