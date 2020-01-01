Like a lot of other people, I guess I should make a resolution to keep at least some of the unkept resolutions from the past.
I went through a lot of time and effort to dream that stuff up, so I might as well use some of it.
Now that I am retired, I can have a whole new list of things I should do, but I probably won’t get it done this year either. It is funny. When we retire we are looking forward to completing all those tasks we have been putting off until we have time. Now we are so busy doing other things we still don’t have time for the more arduous tasks.
Or perhaps we just avoid making time for them. Here are a few I will add to my list of resolutions so that may or may not get done.
- Resolution No. 1: Finally cut down that dead tree on the edge of my yard. OK, perhaps not right away. Yes it may fall across my driveway, but it still looks pretty solid right now. Besides, that little hollow spot in the trunk is used by some type of bird for a nest. I’ll wait until after nesting season is over, maybe when it cools off in the fall.
- Resolution No. 2: Sharpen all the blades for my lawn mowers before it is time to cut the grass in the spring. It’s a simple task, but so easy to put off. If I can accomplish this one on time maybe I can start mowing before the lawn looks too ragged. Back in the pre-retirement days it would be two weeks into the mowing season before I cut the grass for the first time.
- Resolution No. 3: Get on top of the pruning and stay on top of it. This has fallen into neglect for several years. When the package delivery trucks need to drive slow and weave back and forth to avoid hitting tree limbs, we really should do some cutting. What if a fire truck needs to come in? I have a long driveway through the forest, so it will take some time. I might need to take time off from my busy fishing schedule.
- Resolution No. 4: Ask for advice. This is something everyone is hesitant to do. We see a problem we don’t understand, then try to fix it with some idea we got from the internet. A lot of those ideas are cute and look like they really do address the problem, but in practice they mostly only make things worse. For example, try using vinegar to kill weeds. If you pour enough vinegar on the weeds you can kill maybe half of them depending on the species. But then your yard will smell like very pungent apples until the next good rain. I won’t even discuss some of the solutions I have found for serious medical issues. Gardeners seem to be one of the biggest targets for bad advice on the internet. Some people only want to protect the environment, so they give expert knowledge about something they know nothing about. Many of them have never gotten their hands dirty. Others are trying to sell garden products that will never work but look like a good idea on the surface. Many times there will be a lot of positive reviews of the method or the product, but those are often written by friends or by the advertisers themselves. If you spend enough time on the internet you can learn to sort the good from the bad. I have just a handful of places I will look for information because I know it is reliable and is usually backed by research at one or more major universities.
- Resolution No. 5: Don’t sue anyone just because I saw a commercial that says I “may be entitled to compensation.” If an attorney is any good at what he or she does, they will be too busy to advertise for business just because they can find customers for a sexy issue. Besides, many of these issues are based on faulty research.
Well, I looks like I have quite a year ahead of me. I’ll get to work soon, when the weather opens up some, if the fish aren’t biting.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or suggestions for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
