South Side Region Celebration "Celebrate" will have its third service at 6:20 p.m. Sunday at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham.
Hargrave Academy students and personnel will attend have invited the community to join in this service of praise and worship.
This service will be the first in 2020 and will bring back Celebrate’s 2019 repertoire, but also will include many new songs like “Break Every Chain,” “ Blessed Assurance,” “Ancient of Days” and “Jesus, Lover of My Soul.”
"Celebrate" unites more than 66 active members from 27 different area churches for a service of praise, worship and gospel music. Since its inception, more than 100 individuals have participated in various capacities bringing together a variety of people, cultures and backgrounds.
The organization was formed to help foster unity in the Danville area. Its vision is "One Community — One Savior," while its mission is to be a "catalyst for a spiritual community awakening, creating unification and cohesion between church and community while providing an environment to spread the good news of God through music and word to both the church and the unchurched,"
Some of the churches represented in the chorus and orchestra participants include First Presbyterian, Abundant Life, Ascension Lutheran, Bethel Grove Baptist, Bibleway Cathedral, Chestnut Level Baptist, Crosspoint Assembly of God, Dan River, Faith Memorial Baptist, Fairview United Methodist, Foothills, Kentuck Missionary Baptist, McCanliss Memorial Methodist, Mercy Crossing, Moffett Memorial Baptist, New Life Community, Pentecostal Holiness, Ringgold Baptist, River of Life New Testament, River Church of God, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist, Shockloe Baptist, The Tabernacle, The World Church, Tree of Life Ministries, West Main Baptist and White Oak Worship Center.
To date, "Celebrate" has performed 15 services at 13 churches/venues in the Danville area, including Trinity United Methodist, Ringgold Baptist, White Oak Worship Center, Fairview UMC, Shiloh Baptist and Festival in the Park, to name just a few. This will be its third service at Hargrave Military Academy.
The service is free to the public and Hargrave Military.
Churches and organizations with an interest in having a "Celebrate" service — or any individual who would like to participate with the talent, commitment and desire to be part of this group — may speak with Don Nodtvedt after the Sunday service.
