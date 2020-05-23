Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING THE CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...WEST VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... JAMES RIVER AT BUCHANAN AFFECTING BOTETOURT COUNTY NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE ROANOKE AND DAN RIVERS AND MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NEW RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL LATER TONIGHT. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 09PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.5 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CREST AROUND 27.7 FEET TONIGHT, THEN FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...FLOOD WATER BEGINS TO AFFECT THE DANVILLE UTILITIES COMPLEX AND THE PUBLIC WORKS COMPLEX, * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 27.2 FEET ON FEB 8 2020. &&