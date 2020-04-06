It seems local religious leaders have to get creative to observe the Christian and Jewish holy days of Easter and Passover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most churches in the area already have implemented drive-up or online streamed sermons, and this upcoming Easter Sunday will be no different.
“The point is to make the online service as engaging as possible by including worship and singing and prayer and preaching and teaching,” said Adam Cook, the senior pastor at Union Church’s Danville campus.
Union Church regularly has streamed the four services held each Sunday even before the pandemic, but Cook said Easter’s will take on new importance. He now has a chance to help people “engage together as a family probably better than they would have in person at church.”
Danny Campbell, senior pastor at The Tabernacle, said last Sunday was the first attempt at implementing a drive-up service at the church. He said several hundred cars filled the parking lot, with at least one space in between, and families dialed in radios to 91.9 and listened to the sermon via an FM transmitter.
“It doesn’t broadcast but 1,000 feet or so, but everybody in their car was able to hear that,” Campbell said. “They honked instead of saying ‘amen.’ People told me they were singing in their cars.”
Campbell said the drive-up services will continue Easter Sunday with sermons at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The Tabernacle is located at 1978 South Boston Road in Danville.
Churches will differ in their Easter traditions and service components this year, but the pastors in the region are making sure to keep the spirit of the holy day as unchanged as possible.
At West Main Street Baptist Church, for instance, senior pastor Drew Herring said they would typically host an Easter egg hunt for children and invite families to bring flowers from their gardens to decorate a cross at the church. This weekend, however, Herring proposes families instead hold smaller Easter egg hunts in their own yards and adorn a cross at home with their flowers.
Herring said the church cannot hold its regularly scheduled Monday or Thursday services or community dinners this week, so the church will provide written guides for how to host communion in the home. Cook said Union Church is doing something similar.
Herring encourages families to improvise if they cannot find bread or wine.
“That’s what Jesus was doing — he just grabbed what was on the table,” Herring said. “We’re helping people be creative and flexible about that.”
At Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Father Jonathan Goertz said he will stream online to guide church members through home-bound versions of Good Friday’s Veneration of the Cross ceremony and Saturday evening’s service of light Easter Vigil.
“I’ve been trying to share with folks that this is a normal Easter in the sense of its cosmic importance of Jesus dying and rising from the dead,” Goertz said. “We’re sort of celebrating it differently, especially logging in and connecting to digital platforms, but what we’re celebrating, the core concept, is still the same.”
Concerns about the coronavirus also have altered local Passover plans.
Passover this year spans from Wednesday evening to the evening of April 16, but it will not be observed in the traditional fashion.
Centered around religious feast called a Seder, Passover typically brings families and synagogue congregants together.
“The Passover Seder is meant to be a communal event; obviously not so this year,” Peter Howard, the treasurer of Temple Beth Sholom, wrote in an email.
The synagogue instead plans to send information regarding virtual Seders and each family will have to decide on an appropriate way to celebrate.
“Like most, we are sailing through uncharted waters,” Howard wrote.
What remains unblemished, though, is the essence of togetherness that pastors ask of their congregations.
They recognize social distancing as a necessity, but they want churchgoers to still call each other on the phone so people feel less isolated. They also encourage checking in on single mothers and elderly residents, who may need assistance simply getting groceries.
“It makes me proud when I see West Main folks, and all of our neighbors beyond the church, really stepping up and helping each other,” Herring said.
As for plans the week, Herring said these collective steps are important to retain a sense of normalcy in one’s faith.
“It’s something so you can still celebrate, still feel like you’re observing this holiday, even if we can’t be together,” he said.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
