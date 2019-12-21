Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
CHILDREN’s CHRISTMAS PLAY
Ringgold Baptist Church children will perform a Christmas play at 5 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a “birthday party for Jesus.”
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT COMMUNION SERVICE
Ringgold Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
GUEST SPEAKER
Sunny Level Baptist Church, 485 Milton Highway, Ringgold, will have the Rev. Patricia G. Hall, co-pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, as guest speaker at the 11:30 a.m. service Sunday.
CHRISTMAS SOCIAL
The youth ministry and Sunday school ministry of Union Street Missionary Baptist Church will have a Christmas social from 6 to 9 p.m. today with musical guest “The Chosen Few.”
RETIREMENT OF MINISTER
North Danville Church of Christ, 519 Iris Lane, will honor and celebrate the retirement of the Rev. Hershel Stone at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29. A reception will be held immediately following in the fellowship hall.
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
DEDICATION/ANNIVERSARY SERVICES
The Remnant Church of Power will host its church dedication service for a new location on Jan. 4 with ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and dedication service with Bishop Hezekiah Walker at 11 a.m. at 601 Berryman Ave. The fourth anniversary service will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 5.
FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church’s Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 4. For information, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
