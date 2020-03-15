50-Year Veteran Masonic Award

C. Wayne Howerton was presented his 50-Year Veteran Masonic Award during Roman Eagle Lodge's March stated meeting. Howerton is retired from the Danville Police Department. At the presentation are (from left) Herman Roach, Todd Pinekenstein, T. Neal Morris, Kyle Griffin, Tom Walker, Ricky Lee Dix, Earl Moore, Howerton, Ralph South, Ray Cochran, W.A. Wells and Glynn Shumate.

 Contributed photo
