Wound care center earns top honor

Danville physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered recently to celebrate the President’s Circle award given to Sovah Health-Danville Advanced Wound Center.
The center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, a provider of advanced wound care services. Sovah Health-Danville Advanced Wound Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92%, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal.
“Our Advanced Wound Center here at Sovah Health-Danville works extremely hard every day to treat and care for our patients so they receive outstanding outcomes,” said Alan Larson, CEO of Sovah Health-Danville. “Injury to the skin provides a unique challenge, and wound healing is a complex and intricate process. This is a well-deserved honor and I am so proud of their remarkable work.”
The Sovah Health-Danville Advanced Wound Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers.
— Special to the Register & Bee