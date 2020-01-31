Westover Christian Academy recently announced honor roll for the third term.
Elementary
High honor roll (all A’s): Mady Aron, Anna Kate Barber, Brody Calvert, Victoria Wagner, LaiCie Walker and Grace Woodard
“A” honor roll (all A’s and B’s): Coulter Asbury, Alexis Barber, Ella Barrett, Sarah Bryan, Catie Burnett, Presli Burtt, Kynlee Calvert, Will Craddock, Colton Daniel, Alivia Davis, Katie Davis, Sophia Fouts, Liberty Fuentes, Joelle Groom, Lucy Isom, Paige Johnson, Trent Johnson, Jocelyn Jones, Connor Jones, John Jones, Reid Joyce, Joseph Keatts, Mollie Grace Lackey, Jay Miller, Bryson Moss, Patrick Ni, Aniston Payne, Kole Phelps, Shamus Ryan, Sophia Spencer, Meredith Spencer, Christian Steil, Amarvion Thompson, Alayna Tompkins, Haley Waller, Alayna White and Baylee Wilkerson
“B” honor roll (more B’s than A’s): Bayleigh Collins and Shelby Davis.
Junior high
Highest honor roll (GPA: 3.75-plus): Christopher Bowman, Landon Brown, Johnny Chen, Aaron Cottrill, Maya Dillon, Zander Frost, Samuel Groom, Braelyn Heath, Holly Hutcherson, Blake Johnson, Kathryn Jones, Britton Lackey, Will McMann, Katelyn Moss, Abby Salvador, Chloe’ Smith, Aley Thompson and Madison White
High honor roll (GPA: 3.50-3.74): Joanna Chen, Emily Evans, Skyla Goddard, Jill Hodnett and Gracie Taylor
Honor roll (GPA: 3.25-3.49): Nathan Jones and Rhianna Smith
Senior High
Highest honor roll (GPA: 3.75-plus): Ashlyn Abts, Sammy Alderson, Zachary Alderson, Will Armstrong, Dylan Aron, Luke Barber, Noah Barber, Greyson Bettendorf, Bella Black, Dawson Booth, Charles Brandt, Abby Briscoe, Logan Brown, Grayson Buckley, Anna Burton, Noah Burton, Austin Carroll, Anni Chang, Drew Clark, Matthew Cottrill, Lanie Crumpton, Austin Custer, Suzanna Davis, Rebecca Dillard, Dillon Freeman, Kaetlyn Gray, Aaron Haley, Ethan Joyce, Morgan Joyce, Daehan Kim, Breanna Knecht, Chris Massingale, Reagan Massingale, Bailey McDowell, Morgan McDowell, Brandon McKinley, Malinda Millner, Noah Morningstar, Jezekiah Morris, Sabina Ni Justin Oakes, Joe Perez, Emma Porterfield, Emma Pruitt, Matthew Pruitt, Leia Richardson, Jezie Salvador, Erin Saunders, Danielle Saunders, Rachel Saunders, Jessica Swain, Isaac Von Eime, Josh Von Eime, Taylor Waller, Dallas Wheeler, Tanna Wheeler, Lauren White, Sara Williams, Jimmy Zhang and Annie Zheng
High honor roll (GPA: 3.50-3.74): Faith Alderson, Ashton Bettendorf, Matthew Evans, Susan Michelle Freeman, Emerson Groves, Tyler Hughes, Austin Salmon, Brandon Scearce and Neal Talbott
Honor Roll (GPA: 3.25-3.49): Austin Adams, Chloe Funetes, Madison Hodges, Grace Lawrence, Eric Ni, Abby Seiy and Danielle White
Students with incomplete grades are not listed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.