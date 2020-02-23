The Wednesday Club program this week will feature a piano recital by Telly Tucker.

This program has been named, “Tickling Ivory in All Genres, Second Time Around,” because Tucker performed a similar recital previously for club.

Formerly the director of economic development for the city of Danville, Tucker is now serving Arlington County in a similar position.

This event will provide Danvillians one more opportunity to hear his skills on the keyboard.

The Wednesday event will commence with coffee at 3:15 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 1002 Main St., and the recital will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

