The Wednesday Club will host a meet and greet with Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth this week.
Booth is a native of Virginia and grew up in Northumberland County. He served two enlistments in the U.S. Army working as an infantryman and a military police officer and deploying to Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
After leaving military service, Booth joined the Richmond Police Department where he served for 19 years. In August 2015, he joined the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in Washington, D.C., where he served as the deputy chief of operations and then as the chief of police. In July 2017, he went over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where he served as the deputy federal security director for the Charlotte, North Carolina, region, coordinating transportation security efforts for the federal government until he became the chief of police for Danville in February 2018.
Booth has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond in human resource management and leadership studies and a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University.
The program will begin at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and coffee will be served at 3:15. The program is free and open to the public at The Wednesday Club at 1002 Main St. in Danville.
— Special to the Register & Bee
