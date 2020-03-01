Moffett Memorial Baptist Church

Moffett Memorial Baptist Church hosted the Lions Free Meal Program on Feb. 22. Grilled cheese sandwiches, vegetable soup, crackers and fruit cups were served to 148 people. Volunteers include (front row, from left) Charlie Hungarland, Thomas Hungarland, Julia Davis, Penny Clark and Tammy Warren; (second row) Donald Merricks, Russel Scruggs, Ashlee Corbett, Brandie King and Monica Ballou. Volunteers not pictured are Wayne Smith, Doreen Jones-Cook, Julia Davis and Chuck Sampson

 Contributed photo
