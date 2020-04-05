During the COVID-19 outbreak, Virginia Legal Aid Society is remaining open for business, using law to resolve problems affecting the basics of life for low-income families and individuals.
Lawline, the telephone intake and advice system, will remain open during its normal business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 866-534-5243 (866-LEGL-AID).
The society urges everyone to call rather than visit, if possible, to help keep everyone safe.
The group’s five offices in Lynchburg, Danville, Martinsville, Farmville and Suffolk will remain open by appointment and during limited open business hours. Visitors should contact their local office prior to visiting in order to confirm hours of public access. The Lynchburg office is open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays; the other offices are open from 9 to 11 a.m. These hours are subject to change.
VLAS’s mission is to resolve the serious legal problems of low-income people, promote economic and family stability, reduce poverty through effective legal assistance, and to champion equal justice.
— Special to the Register & Bee
