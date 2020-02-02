The fourth and fifth grade students at Union Hall Elementary School participated in the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 12. Students were questioned using material prepared by the National Geographic Society, and participants were narrowed down to a set of finalists. Fifth grader Raleigh Henderson was as the first place winner for the school; fourth grader Neal Barker finished second and third place recognition was earned by fourth grader Destinee Parsons. The following students received participation awards: Loren Witcher, Brooklyn Rigney, Jacie Scearce, Lilly Furr, Mikayla Mally, Javion Webb, Abigail Custer, Paityn Williams, and Au’Traiah Harris. Each school winner will now take an online test to determine the top 100 scores across the state. Those finalists will compete in the state bee. Pictured are (front row, from left) Destinee Parsons, Raleigh Henderson and Neal Barker; (second row) Jacie Scearce, Loren Witcher and Au’Traiah Harris; (third row) Abigail Custer, Paityn Williams, Mikayla Mally, Brooklyn Rigney, Javion Webb and Lilly Furr.
