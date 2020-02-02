The fourth and fifth grade students at Twin Springs Elementary School participated in the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 10. Students were questioned using material prepared by the National Geographic Society. Participants were narrowed down to a set of finalists. Fifth grader Ian Weaver emerged as the first place winner for the school. Second place was claimed by fifth grader Kiera Ice. Third place recognition was earned by fourth grader Aaron Fuller. The following students received participation awards: Ethan Glass, Alex Anderson, Ashton Barnett, Logan Pavlovic, Katelyn Louhoff, Mason Adkins, Wyatt Olah, Nirvana Beame, and Landon Taylor. Each school winner will now take an online test to determine the top 100 scores across the state. Those finalists will compete in the state bee. Pictured are (front row, from left) Ian Weaver, Aaron Fuller and Kiera Ice; (second row) Ethan Glass, Wyatt Olah, Katelyn Louhoff, Ashton Barnett and Alex Anderson; (third row) Logan Pavlovic, Nirvana Beame, Landon Taylor and Mason Adkins.
