Students at Tunstall Middle School participated in the National Geographic Bee on Dec. 10. They were questioned using material prepared by the National Geographic Society. Then, participants were narrowed down to a set of finalists. Seventh grader Donald Emerson Saunders captured the first place win, second place was claimed by another seventh grader, Aaron Presley, and the third place recognition went to sixth grader Collin Snead. The following students received participation awards: Avalyn Emerson, William Gates, Sophia Scearce, Matthew Harris, Alexander Jackson, Mason Lewis, Berlince Dong, Dustin ‘D.C.’ Webb and Rajeshwari Kumar. Each school winner will now take an online test to determine the top 100 scores across the state. Those finalists will compete in the state bee. Pictured are (front row, from left) Aaron Presley, Donald Emerson Saunders and Collin Snead; (second row) Alexander Jackson, Sophia Scearce and William Gates; (third row) Berlince Dong, Mason Lewis, Dustin ‘D.C.’ Webb, Avalyn Emerson, Rajeshwari Kumar and Matthew Harris.
