Beta Club

Tunstall High School Beta Club sponsored a canned food drive for God's Storehouse in November. They collected 2,153 pounds of donated food. The classroom of David Thaxton collected the most donations and second place went to the class of Daniel Tittiris. Pictured are (from left) Dallas Younger, MaKenzie Harris, Samantha Martin, Emma Dowdy, Riley Canavan, John Mills, Ella Brooks, Lyric Pyrtle, Luke Cassada and Caleb McCormick.

 Contributed photo
