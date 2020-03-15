Special to the Register & Bee
Cameron Gauldin, a graduate of Tunstall High School, earned the 2019 Dorothy Fitzgerald Womack Scholarship.
He is attending Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the focus on the youth ministry program.
He attended the Piedmont Governor’s School for Mathematics, Science and Technology, which allowed him to finish his high school career with an associate’s degree. He plans to pursue a degree and career in youth ministry.
“My long-term goal is to impact as many people as possible this summer, over college, and my lifetime,” he said.
He also desires to continue working at Camp Pitt as a junior counselor and work there as an intern or as an adult staff member in the future.
He has performed many hours of volunteer work at the County Line Christian Church. I have helped set up vacation Bible school, workdays, painting decorating, planning, moving and building things.
Through these experiences, “I have learned the importance of the time you get to spend with other people while serving,” he said.
In Pittsylvania County, Gauldin participated in many sports activities including youth football, youth basketball, Southside Soccer, Danville Soccer League, Danville Blast Travel Team and Danville Chess Club. He also participated in the ACE Team, Chess Club, Soccer Team and Beta Club at Tunstall High School.
Gauldin’s passion is to continue to go on mission trips to as many different places as possible. Some of his trips include trips to Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, West Virginia, Texas and Grenada.
“My decision to pursue youth ministry comes from my heart and passion for helping people and for serving people, and I plan to use all of the experiences that I have from serving to help me get to where I want to be,” said.
Cameron is planning to intern at First Christian Church in Mountain City, Tennessee, in the summer.
