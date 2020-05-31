Special to the Register & Bee
The Danville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (Alpha Phi Omega) recently donated $600 to God’s Storehouse, a nonprofit food pantry in Danville, as part of its 89th birthday celebration.
The donation was made to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
The sorority is an international sisterhood of college-trained women founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. It became the first African American sorority in the United States and has evolved into an international organization.
Organized on May 30, 1931, the local chapter is an active nonprofit extending aid to many causes in the community and surrounding area. Ten scholarships are awarded each year to high school graduates in Danville and the surrounding area, monthly food and clothes giveaways are provided for individuals in need, workshops have been organized for local youth and mentally challenged adults, free after school tutoring has been provided for local students and different families have been adopted at Christmas.
The sorority house, located on Holbrook Street in Danville, was gifted to the chapter by a Danville family who supported its many acts of services to the community.
Chapter member Avicia H. Thorpe, 112 years old, was born the same year the national organization was founded in 1908. Thorpe is believed to be the oldest member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and is the oldest living person in the state of Virginia.
