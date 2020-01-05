Donation presented

On Dec. 20, the 17th Masonic District of Danville presented a check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area. Pictured are (from left) District Deputy Grand Master Walter Davis, Lodge 295; Past Master Charlie Lea, Lodge 104; President of the Council Curtis, Hairston Lodge 217; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area Executive Director Pat M. Danie;, Worshipful Master Carlton Womack, Lodge 244; and Master Mason Charles Pritchett III, Lodge 295.

 Contributed photo
