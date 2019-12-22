Wreaths Across America

Civil Air Patrol cadets from Southside participate in the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 14.

 Contributed phoito

Special to the Register & Bee

There are fallen American soldiers buried in Danville whose families are unaware of where they are. That is why local veterans, their families and Civil Air Patrol cadets from Southside who are members of the Danville Squadron take time each December to honor the soldiers, known and unknown, at the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

The Green Hill Cemetery and adjoining National Cemetery are the final resting places of 450 Confederate soldiers, Union Soldiers and soldiers from every war since then. Some gravestones simply say “unknown.” Some have their wives buried with them, with the wife’s name on the back of the monument. A number of these soldiers’ families never knew where they were buried. To honor them each December, local veterans have a ceremony offering prayers, a wreath from each branch of military service, and gratitude for the freedoms these brave people gave to us at the cost of their lives.

This year’s ceremony was held Dec. 14.

As they lay wreaths, they read the gravestone and respectfully say the soldier’s name, as a way of keeping their memory alive. The wreath layers often see “the coins” — a tradition going back to the Roman Empire: leaving a penny means you visited. A nickel means that you and the deceased soldier trained at boot camp together. If you served with the soldier, you leave a dime. A quarter is very significant because it means that you were there when that soldier was killed.

So what happens to the coins? It is collected and the money is used for cemetery maintenance, the cost of burial for soldiers or the care for indigent soldiers. During Roman Empire, it was a way to give a buddy some spending money for the hereafter.

The Civil Air Patrol is the Benevolent Auxiliary of the US Air Force, the Danville Squadron meets Tuesday afternoons at Tunstall High School.

