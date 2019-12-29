Tech Toy Raffle

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Danville announced the winner of the 2019 Tech Toy Raffle was Kaye Hayden. Hayden is pictured holding the Tech Toys: An Amazon Echo Show 5, an iRobot Roomba and a Fitbit Versa Smartwatch. The club’s service focus is to promote awareness of and brain related disorders, disabilities and intellectually challenged children and adults, and to improve the lives of those affected, including caregivers. This is accomplished through education, volunteer activities, financial support and research. The club is actively working on the 2020 free Caregiver Workshop, Hope for the Caregiver. For more information about the workshop, the club’s other activities and membership, contact Melanie Vaughan, karma50@gamewood.net. The club is part of Pilot International, a global service organization and nonprofit. All donations and activities benefit members of the community.

 Contributed photo
