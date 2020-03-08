On Feb. 23, the Danville chapter of the National Epicureans Inc. held a Sweetheart Pageant.
Lailah Rose Tanner was crowned Little Miss Sweetheart 2020. She is the daughter of Rontae Tanner and Lauren White, of Danville. She is the paternal granddaughter of Lottie Tanner and Melvin Tanner, of Blairs, and the maternal granddaughter of Karen White and the late Earnest White, of Danville.
The first runner up was Averi Jade Broadnax, daughter of Devaughn and Shakita Broadnax, of Cascade, and paternal granddaughter of Howard and Dorothy Broadnax, of Cascade, and maternal granddaughter of Debra Walton and the late Terrance Walton, of Cascade.
The second runner up was Akira Lynn Shuler, daughter of Alexis Shuler and Howard Keene. She is the granddaughter of Kevin and Stephanie Shuler, of Danville, and the granddaughter of Mary and Terry Jones, of Danville.
A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit the local chapter’s national project, Sickle Cell Anemia.
