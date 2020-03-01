All-District Band

Thirteen students from George Washington High School recently participated in the District 6 All-District Band in Christiansburg including Darius Goods, Nicolas West, Sage Abueznaid, Claudia Belk, Ashley Johnson, Dakota McBride, Ryan Priddy, Andrew Clark, O’Majeo Grizzle, Maalik Ferguson, Antonia White, Aaliyah Carter and Mykia Logan.

 Contributed photo
